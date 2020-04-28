Covid 19 Impact Analysis and Detailed Overview with Business Data on Lipstick Market

Supermarkets/hypermarkets, cosmetic stores, department stores, convenience stores, parlors, online, and grocery shops are the various divisions under the distribution channel segment.Among these, department stores accounted for the highest revenue in the lipstick market in 2018. During the forecast period, the online division is predicted to grow the fastest, as this distribution channel saves customers the time and effort spent in visiting physical stores and also offers a number of options.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/lipstick-market/report-sample

The major factors driving the growth of the lipstick market are the surging e-commerce sale of cosmetics and the rising demand for such products from working women. From $9.2 billion in 2018, the market revenue is projected to grow to $13.4 billion in 2024. During the forecast period (2019–2024), the market is expected to witness a 6.6% CAGR. One of the most common beauty products, lipsticks contains oils, pigments, emollients, and waxes.

When segmented by product type, the lipstick market is categorized into matte, satin/sheer, glossy, crème, metallic, natural, shimmer/pearl/frost, luminous, and others. Among these, the satin/sheer category led the market during the historical period (2014–2018), as such products moisturize and nourish the lips. During the forecast period, the matte category is projected to observe the highest CAGR, owing to the diverse color range in which these lipsticks are available.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=lipstick-market

This is significant from the point of working women, whose number is growing across the world. The increasing popularity of e-commerce websites, which is itself a result of the surging internet penetration across the world, is a key reason for the progress of the market.

In 2017, 48% of the global population and 45% of women in the world used the internet. Due to this, e-commerce sales, especially of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including lipsticks, are also increasing rapidly. For instance, beauty products accounted for almost 85% of all e-commerce sales in the U.S., in 2017.