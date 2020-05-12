Covid-19 Impact on Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years | P&S Intelligence

As members of the animal kingdom, one of the basic instincts of humans is to birth the next generation, to ensure the survival of their clan. In earlier times, there was no sure-shot way of telling if a woman was pregnant in the early phase of the gestation period. In those times, women would mostly look to a cessation of menstruation, but since an irregular menstrual cycle can also be a symptom of a disease, it was not always an accurate way of ascertaining pregnancy. With time and technological advancements, women can now purchase home-use pregnancy test kits.

Thus, with technological advancements and easy availability of these products, the female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market is expected to grow at a healthy pace around the world. In fact, these test kits are so popular in the Western world that ‘Peeing on a stick’ has become a common phrase, depicted in TVs, books, and movies. Apart from wanting to know if women are pregnant, another reason for the increasing demand for such products is the decreasing fertility rate. As per the World Bank, the worldwide human fertility rate had dropped drastically to 2.432 in 2017 from 4.979 in 1960.

Luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), and human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) are the three types of test kits available, among which the LH type are the most popular. Similarly, at a pharmacist or superstore, cards/cassettes, midstreams, and strips/dipsticks are available for ascertaining pregnancy. The largest female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market is currently North America, owing to its rapidly increasing number of females, who are prone to uterine malformations, fibroids, and polycystic ovary disease (PCOD). This creates a high demand for products and test kits to determine the hormonal balance.

Hence, as women become more aware of ways to test pregnancy at home, in a few simple steps, the demand for test kits which let them do that will also increase.

