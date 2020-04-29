Covid-19 Impact on Prosthetic Eye Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Prosthetic Eye Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Prosthetic Eye Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Prosthetic Eye Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Prosthetic Eye Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Prosthetic Eye Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Prosthetic Eye market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Prosthetic Eye market include _National Artificial Eye Services (NHS), COS-MEDIC, Second Sight, International Prosthetic Eye Center, Advanced Artificial Eye, Marie Allen Ocularist, Retina Implant, Pixium Vision, Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Prosthetic Eye industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Prosthetic Eye manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Prosthetic Eye industry.

Global Prosthetic Eye Market Segment By Type:

Non-Integrated Implants, Integrated Implants

Global Prosthetic Eye Market Segment By Applications:

Hospitals, Clinics, Other

Critical questions addressed by the Prosthetic Eye Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Prosthetic Eye market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Prosthetic Eye market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Prosthetic Eye Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Non-Integrated Implants

1.3.3 Integrated Implants

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Clinics

1.4.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Prosthetic Eye Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Prosthetic Eye Industry

1.6.1.1 Prosthetic Eye Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Prosthetic Eye Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Prosthetic Eye Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Prosthetic Eye Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Prosthetic Eye Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Prosthetic Eye Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Prosthetic Eye Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Prosthetic Eye Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Prosthetic Eye Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Prosthetic Eye Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Prosthetic Eye Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Prosthetic Eye Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Prosthetic Eye as of 2019)

3.4 Global Prosthetic Eye Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Prosthetic Eye Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Prosthetic Eye Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Prosthetic Eye Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Prosthetic Eye Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Prosthetic Eye Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Prosthetic Eye Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Prosthetic Eye Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Prosthetic Eye Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Prosthetic Eye Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Prosthetic Eye Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Prosthetic Eye Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Prosthetic Eye Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Prosthetic Eye Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Prosthetic Eye Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Prosthetic Eye Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Prosthetic Eye Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Prosthetic Eye Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Prosthetic Eye Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Prosthetic Eye Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Prosthetic Eye Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Prosthetic Eye Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 National Artificial Eye Services (NHS)

8.1.1 National Artificial Eye Services (NHS) Corporation Information

8.1.2 National Artificial Eye Services (NHS) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 National Artificial Eye Services (NHS) Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.1.5 National Artificial Eye Services (NHS) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 National Artificial Eye Services (NHS) Recent Developments

8.2 COS-MEDIC

8.2.1 COS-MEDIC Corporation Information

8.2.2 COS-MEDIC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 COS-MEDIC Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.2.5 COS-MEDIC SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 COS-MEDIC Recent Developments

8.3 Second Sight

8.3.1 Second Sight Corporation Information

8.3.2 Second Sight Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Second Sight Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.3.5 Second Sight SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Second Sight Recent Developments

8.4 International Prosthetic Eye Center

8.4.1 International Prosthetic Eye Center Corporation Information

8.4.2 International Prosthetic Eye Center Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 International Prosthetic Eye Center Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.4.5 International Prosthetic Eye Center SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 International Prosthetic Eye Center Recent Developments

8.5 Advanced Artificial Eye

8.5.1 Advanced Artificial Eye Corporation Information

8.5.2 Advanced Artificial Eye Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Advanced Artificial Eye Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.5.5 Advanced Artificial Eye SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Advanced Artificial Eye Recent Developments

8.6 Marie Allen Ocularist

8.6.1 Marie Allen Ocularist Corporation Information

8.6.2 Marie Allen Ocularist Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Marie Allen Ocularist Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.6.5 Marie Allen Ocularist SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Marie Allen Ocularist Recent Developments

8.7 Retina Implant

8.7.1 Retina Implant Corporation Information

8.7.2 Retina Implant Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Retina Implant Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.7.5 Retina Implant SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Retina Implant Recent Developments

8.8 Pixium Vision

8.8.1 Pixium Vision Corporation Information

8.8.2 Pixium Vision Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Pixium Vision Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.8.5 Pixium Vision SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Pixium Vision Recent Developments

8.9 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye

8.9.1 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Corporation Information

8.9.2 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Prosthetic Eye Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Prosthetic Eye Products and Services

8.9.5 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Recent Developments

9 Prosthetic Eye Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Prosthetic Eye Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Prosthetic Eye Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Prosthetic Eye Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Prosthetic Eye Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Prosthetic Eye Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Prosthetic Eye Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Prosthetic Eye Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Prosthetic Eye Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Prosthetic Eye Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Prosthetic Eye Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Prosthetic Eye Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Prosthetic Eye Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Prosthetic Eye Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Prosthetic Eye Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Prosthetic Eye Sales Channels

11.2.2 Prosthetic Eye Distributors

11.3 Prosthetic Eye Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

