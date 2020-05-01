D-amino acid Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2027 to 2026 | D-amino acid include Evonik Industries AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd, Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd

Global D-amino acid Market is accounted for $148.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $258.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rise in production of peptides in pharmaceutical applications, high occurrence of chronic diseases & the need to diagnose such diseases and increasing adoption of advanced technologies are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, increase in the cost of raw materials is restraining the market growth.

D-amino acid plays an important role in vital processes of the human body such as tissue growth, energy production, immune function, and nutrient absorption. D-amino acid is a class of unnatural amino acids. It is an element of natural peptides created primarily by microorganisms, using the non-ribosomal mechanism of synthesis. D-tryptophan is used to produce serotonin that regulates mood, sleep, and human behavior. D-amino acid alleviates weakness, improves athletic performance, and stimulates muscle recovery. It assists in preventing muscle breakdown and preserving lean body mass. D-amino acid also improves mood, boosts exercise performance, prevents muscle loss, and promotes weight loss.

By application, pharmaceutical segment is likely to witness highest share over the forecast period. D-amino acids are mainly employed in physiological and medical applications such as neurotransmission and hormonal regulation. These D-amino based peptides possess producing characteristics and are used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and tumors. Demand in usage of peptides in pharmaceutical applications is anticipated to enhance the requirement of D-amino acid.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is dominating the market during the forecast period. Growth of this market is influenced by the rising use of D- amino acids, presence of huge amount of producers and processors in the pharmaceutical industry. Fast industrialization and development of pharmaceutical manufacturing and processing plants in China and Japan are projected to drive the demand for D-amino acid in these regions.

Some of the key players profiled in the D-amino acid include Evonik Industries AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd, Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd, Biological E Ltd., AnaSpec, Inc, AstraZeneca plc, IRIS Biotech GmbH, Varsal Chemicals, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd, ZhangjiagangHuachang Pharmaceutical Co. , Central Drug House (P) Ltd and YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO.

Products Covered:

– D-Valine

– D-Leucine

– D-Phenylalanine

– D-Alanine

– D-Glutamic Acid

– D-Tryptophan

– D-Methionine

– D-Threonine

– D-Aspartic Acid

– Other Products

Applications Covered:

– Cosmetic

– Food

– Pharmaceutical

– Animal Feed

– Other Applications

