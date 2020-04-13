DC Drive Market 2017-2022 / Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

DC drives are basically speed-control systems used to regulate the speed of DC motors by varying the voltage. These are thyristor-based devices that are widely used in numerous applications requiring precise speed control of DC motors. Earlier, speed control was achieved using DC generators. There are two types of DC drives, namely analog and digital. Nowadays, digital circuits are used in most of the places.

End-User/Technology

DC motors are widely employed by almost all types of industries. Therefore, DC drives are required by all types of industries on a large scale.

The speed of DC motors is directly proportional to the armature voltage and inversely proportional to the field current. Therefore, the speed of the motor is varied by increasing or decreasing the voltage. The DC drive consists of the components namely DC drive input which may be single phase or three phase, rectifier bridge, field supply unit and firing circuit.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven primarily by the industrial demand. Among the industries, oil and gas industry provides the highest demand. Also, the attributes of DC drive being favorable on the basis of cost and maintenance gives it an advantage over other types of drives. However, the global trend is towards a gradual shift towards the AC drives. Nevertheless, DC drives will continue to remain popular due to their use in Electric vehicles.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation can be done on the basis of a myriad of factors. One aspect that can be considered is on the basis of the product, namely the low voltage and medium voltage DC drives. Another aspect that can be considered is on the basis of end-user. The different end-users are food and beverage industry, power industry, textiles industry, automotive industry and so on.

Finally, segmentation can be done on the basis of geography as the level of industry penetration in a region and the type of industry is detrimental to driving the demand for the DC drives.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific is the primary market for DC drives. The major demand is fuelled by the rapid growth in terms of urbanization and industrialization. Also, apart from the industries, the DC drive is facing demand from the electric vehicle industry which is expected to show a positive growth trajectory in the Asia Pacific region due to the rising population.

Opportunities

With the increasing trend towards clean energy and eco-friendly transportation, electric vehicles are gaining much relevance. DC drives to form an integral part of the electric vehicles.

However, the industry is gradually shifting towards the AC drives. Nevertheless, DC drives have the advantage of lower cost and maintenance which it can effectively utilize to maintain its market despite the challenges.

Key Players

Some prominent players in the DC drive market are Siemens, Emerson, Schneider, Hitachi, Toshiba, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi, Fuji Electric and so on.

