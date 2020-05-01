Deception Technology Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2023 – Datavail, Elastifile, Mesosphere, Nimboxx, Rapid7

Global deception technology market to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into solution, services, deployment modes, end-user verticals, and regions.

Deception technology has started witnessing a healthy growth since the recent past years due to the rising use of surveillance, identity, and access applications and increasing cybersecurity concerns among the enterprises. Enterprises are increasing their spending on security technologies to reduce organizational security breaches, securing the perimeter, data security, content protection and controls, maintaining privacy, IP, and API’s among other factors. Henceforth, the adoption of deception technology has been rising in SMEs and large enterprises in the recent years.

The List of Companies

Datavail

Elastifile

Mesosphere

Nimboxx

Rapid7 Inc. Logrhythm Inc. TrapX Security

Attivio Networks Inc. Illusive Networks

CymmetriaInc

GuardiCore Ltd

Allure Security Technology Inc

VArmour Networks Inc

Topspin Security

Smokescreen Technologies

Henceforth, the adoption of deception technology has been rising in SMEs and large enterprises in the recent years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital technologies, such as IoT, analytics, and mobility technologies, is supporting the growth of deception technology across various industrial sectors.

As there is a rising concern among organizations for the security of their virtualized infrastructure and business information, enterprises are investing in security technologies for the protection of their organizational assets. Since there is a low awareness among the organizations of the available solutions, vendors are required to put in an effort to promote the benefits of the solutions. In addition, there is lack of industry standards which is in the development phase.

