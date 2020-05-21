Delivery Robots Market by Growing Technology Trends | Dispatch, Eliport, Kiwi, Marble Robot, Robby Technologies, Savioke, TeleRetail

Delivery robots are designed and programmed to transport the couriers, food, shipments, and other such objects from one destination to another by leveraging onboard GPS & connectivity or some other guiding technology. Deliver robots are integrated with cameras, motors, sensors, and GPS that are used to move and guide these robots. Various companies including Amazon, UPS, and DHL among others have been testing robots to deliver parcels.

Increasing use of autonomous delivery vehicles for enhanced consumer experience in comparison to existing delivery modes, requirement for improved efficiency in processes including, logistics; and recent advancements in technology are the key factors driving the growth of delivery robots market. Also, the rising growth of e-commerce industry is expected to offer potential opportunity to the delivery robots market growth. However, growth in unemployment rates along with incidences of robots malfunctions are the factors that may hinder the delivery robots market growth to certain extent. Also, with advancements in technology, the delivery robots manufacturing companies are focusing on integration of data analytics platform in these robotic system to offer enhanced features.

The key players influencing the market are:

• Dispatch Inc.

• Eliport

• Kiwi

• Marble Robot Inc.

• Nuro, Inc.

• Robby Technologies

• Savioke, Inc.

• Starship Technologies

• TeleRetail

This report contains:

• Market sizing for the global Delivery Robots

• Compare major Delivery Robots providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

• Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Delivery Robots providers

• Profiles of major Delivery Robots providers

• 7-year CAGR forecasts for Delivery Robots -intensive vertical sectors

The global delivery robots market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into semi-autonomous robots and fully autonomous robots. The capacity segment of delivery robots market is classified into Up to 10 Kg, 10-50 Kg, and >50 Kg. Also, by component, the delivery robots market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The end-user segmented is further categorized into retail, food & beverages, postal, healthcare, and others.

Delivery Robots Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Delivery Robots Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

• This report provides a detailed study of Delivery Robots market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth coverage of the global Delivery Robots market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

• This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

• Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Delivery Robots market is provided.

