Demand for General Anesthesia Drugs Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2020, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study published by FMI on the general anesthesia drugs market during 2014-2018 & forecast for 2019-2029 offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the general anesthesia drugs market, the growth prospects of the market have been obtained with maximum precision.

The global general anesthesia drugs market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Drug Class

Propofol

Sevoflurane

Dexmedetomidine

Desflurane

Remifentanil

Midazolam

Others

(Others – Sufentanil, Fentanyl, Ketamine, Isoflurane, Thiopental etc.)

By Route of Administration

Intravenous Anesthesia

Inhaled Anesthesia

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the general anesthesia drugs market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the general anesthesia drugs market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the general anesthesia drugs market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the general anesthesia drugs market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 05 – Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the general anesthesia drugs market between the forecast periods of 2014-2029. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical general anesthesia drugs market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06– Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market over the forecast period. Along with macro-economic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the general anesthesia drugs market. Moreover, this chapter highlights the key market dynamics of the general anesthesia drugs market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Readers can also find the key success factors in the general anesthesia drugs market.

Chapter 07 – Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Drug Class

Based on drug class, the general anesthesia drugs market is segmented into Propofol, Sevoflurane, Dexmedetomidine, Desflurane, Remifentanil, Midazolam and others such as Sufentanil, Fentanyl, Ketamine, Isoflurane, Thiopental, etc. In this chapter, readers can find information about the year-on-year growth in the general anesthesia drugs market and market attractiveness analysis based on the drug class.

Chapter 08 – Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Route of Administration

Based on the route of administration, the general anesthesia drugs market is segmented as intravenous anesthesia and inhaled anesthesia. In this chapter, readers can find information about the year on year growth in the general anesthesia drugs market and market attractiveness analysis based on the route of administration.

Chapter 09 – Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By End User

This chapter provides details about the general anesthesia drugs market on the basis of end user, and has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the end user.

Chapter 10 – Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the general anesthesia drugs market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America general anesthesia drugs market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the impact analysis of the drivers and restraints of the general anesthesia drugs market in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America general anesthesia drugs market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the general anesthesia drugs market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Europe General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the general anesthesia drugs market based on its distribution channel in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia general anesthesia drugs market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia general anesthesia drugs market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 –East Asia General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – Oceania General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania general anesthesia drugs market.

Chapter 17 – MEA General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the general anesthesia drugs market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 18 – Brazil General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the general anesthesia drugs market will grow in Brazil during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – China General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market in China during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 20 – India General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the India general anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 21 – Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

This chapter includes the following forecast factors:

Increasing number of surgeries

New anesthesia drug approvals

R&D investment by major players

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the general anesthesia drugs report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the general anesthesia drugs market.

