Demand for Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2020, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Future Market Insights (FMI) published a comprehensive market research report that assesses the growth parameters of the ‘Web Real-time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market’ during the period 2015-2025. This report provides a detailed analysis of the growth prospects of the WebRTC solution market based on the latest industry-validated information. The study validates the trends and market dynamics in all the seven region, which impacts the current nature and future status of the global WebRTC solution market over the assessment.
Web real-time communication solution (WebRTC) allows user to connect in real-time. The WebRTC solution supports browser to browser applications for text sharing, video calls and voice calls. The main objective of the report is to deliver updates on the innovations in the global market for WebRTC solution.
WebRTC uses JavaScript, HTML5 and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), to embed technologies in communication within the browser. The principle of encryption of both signaling and data is followed by WebRTC solution and allows safe and secure communication between sender and the receiver. The WebRTC solution is driving its popularity because of two reasons: being easy to use, it doesn’t require any superior specification and, it helps in dropping business cost. Additionally, it enhances the user experience by enabling un-interrupted communication for video and voice.
Thorough Insights on Key Regional Trends of WebRTC Solution Market
The adoption of WebRTC solution by region is the next section covered in the report. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the WebRTC solution market on a worldwide basis, as well as examines the degree at which global drivers are winning over this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.
All these regions are segmented and sub-segmented into – by type, by application, by deployment model, and by vertical and evaluates the current scenario and the growth projections of the WebRTC solution market for the assessment 2015 –2025 by considering 2014 as the base year.
Detailed Insights on Segmentation Based on Type, Application and Region
The WebRTC solution market is divided into various segments and sub segments. All the WebRTC solution market segments and sub segments in terms of type, application, deployment model, region, and vertical are analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand relative contributions in individual segments. This thorough level of information is significant for the identification of numerous key trends in the global market for WebRTC solution.
Another important feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments, sub-segments and regional adoption in WebRTC solution market, which also includes revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is crucial in evaluating the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to recognize potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective, present in the WebRTC solution market.
Key Segments Covered in WebRTC Solution Market
- Type
- Solution
- Service
- Consulting service
- Implementation service
- Integration service
- Maintenance service
- Deployment Model
- Public cloud
- Private cloud
- Hybrid cloud
- Application
- Social networking
- Gaming
- Voice calling
- Video conferencing
- Other
- Vertical
- BFSI
- Public sector
- Manufacturing sector
- Transportation & logistics sector
- Healthcare sector
- Media & entertainment sector
- IT & telecom sector
- Retail sector
- Energy & utility sector
Key Regions/Countries Covered in WebRTC Solution Market
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Leading Players in WebRTC Solution Market
- Avaya Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
- TokBox Inc.
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- AT&T Inc.
- Plivo Inc.
- Twilio, Inc.
