Ductile Iron Pipes Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 – Saint-Gobain, US PILE and Foundry company, Mcwane, Kubota, Jindal SAW, Electro-steel Steels, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company

Ductile Iron Pipes Market is accounted for $4,600 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9,428 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for drinking water distribution, increase in urbanization and commercialization, and the strong support by the governments in wastewater management are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, the more possible chances for rust & corrosion is hindering the growth of the market.

Ductile Iron is a type of cast iron known for its impact and fatigue resistance, elongation, and wear resistance due to the spherical (round) graphite structures in the metal. Ductile Iron is also called ductile cast iron, spheroidal graphite cast iron, or nodular cast iron. Cast ductile iron normally contains over 3 percent carbon; it can be bent, twisted or deformed without fracturing. Its mechanical properties are similar to steel, and far exceed those of standard cast irons.

Based on application, Wastewater piping systems greatly influence the annual costs of utilities. Durability, ease of installation, available standard fittings, and contractor familiarity make Ductile Iron Pipe cost-competitive and the material of choice for current wastewater applications.

By geography, the ductile iron pipes market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for water supply and irrigation in countries such as India and China. Moreover, china is considered to be a major consumer of ductile iron pipes in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the Ductile Iron Pipes market are Saint-Gobain, US PILE and Foundry company, Mcwane, Kubota, Jindal SAW, Electro-steel Steels, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, Benxi Beitai, Kurimoto, RizhaoZhufu, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Jiangsu Yongyi, Shandong ductile pipes, SUNS, Angang Group Yongtong, and Shanxi Guanghua.

Types Covered:

– Austempered Ductile Irons

– Water-Cooled Centrifugal Casting

Diameters Covered:

– DN 80 – DN 300

– DN 350 – DN 600

– DN 700 – DN 1000

– DN 1200 – DN 2000

– DN 2200 & Above

Applications Covered:

– Wastewater

– Trenchless Technologies

– Mining

– Irrigation

– Drinking Water Distribution

– Other Applications

Sales Channels Covered:

– Direct Channel

– Distribution Channel

