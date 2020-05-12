Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market to Reap Excessive Revenues | P&S Intelligence

Owing to the soaring geriatric population and the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes mellitus in several countries, the demand for self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is expected to rise in the coming years. As per a report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) on the worldwide ageing population, the population of people aged 60 years and above is increasing at a huge rate. The share of the geriatric population across the globe recorded a huge increase, to 11.7% in 2013 from 9.2% in 1990, and it is predicted to increase to 21.1% by the end of 2050.

Download Free Sample Copy of Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/self-monitoring-blood-glucose-market/report-sample

The increasing awareness about diabetes and its numerous complications, such as diabetic foot ulcer and delayed wound healing, is another major factor propelling the adoption of SMBG devices across the world. For instance, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) conducted an event in Hyderabad, India in October, 2018, called ‘IDF Diabetes Complications and Foot Congress’ for increasing the awareness regarding diabetes and its complications and management methods amongst the people of the city.

Access Detailed Report Summary: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/self-monitoring-blood-glucose-market

Self-monitoring blood glucose devices are extensively used for monitoring type-1 and type-2 diabetes. Of these, the utilization of these devices for the monitoring of type-2 diabetes is predicted to register faster growth in the years to come. This is mainly ascribed to the increasing incidence of type-2 diabetes amongst adults, especially on account of the fact that out of all the diabetic cases in adults, around 90% to 95% are of type-2 diabetes. People who have it either make too less insulin or are unable to utilize the hormone, leading to glucose imbalance.

Thus, it can be certainly said that the need for SMBG devices will increase around the world in the coming years, mainly on account of the escalating incidence of diabetes, surging geriatric population, booming healthcare sector, and rising awareness about the disorder amongst the people.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook