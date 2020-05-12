Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2023

The Analytics research report titled “Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market – Analysis By Product Type, By Capacity (CFM) Output, By Installation Type, By End Use Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) ” assesses the Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market. The report analyses the Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market By Product Type (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil); CFM Output (120-360, 410-595, 600-1200, 1500-3600, > 3600 CFM), By End Use Application – Commercial Buildings (Industry, Supermarkets, Offices, Hotel & Restaurants, Healthcare facilities, Others) and Residential Buildings and By Installation Type (Wall & Ceiling Mounting, Rooftop). The report assesses the “Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market” for the actual period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market – Analysis By Product Type, By Capacity (CFM) Output, By Installation Type, By End Use Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, the Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.24% during 2018 – 2023.

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market grew at a rapid growth rate over last five years on account of growing green building construction, rising awareness about building energy conservation and improving per capita income. Subsidies and Tax incentives on green building measures introduced by governments of many countries also stimulates the demand of Energy recovery ventilators. Emphasis towards adoption of green building standards such as LEEDs and ASHRAE and growing awareness about indoor air quality will boost the demand of Energy Recovery Ventilators in future.

Ball Bearing Market

The report titled “Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market – Analysis By Product Type, By Capacity (CFM) Output, By Installation Type, By End Use Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Energy Recovery Ventilators Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Historical Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

__ Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

__ Analysis By Product Type (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil)

__ By CFM Output: (120-360, 410-595, 600-1200, 1500-3600, > 3600 CFM)

__ By End Use Application – Commercial Buildings (Industry, Supermarkets, Offices, Hotel & Restaurants, Healthcare facilities, Others) and Residential Buildings

__ By Installation Type (Wall & Ceiling Mounting, Rooftop)

Regional Market – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Historical Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

__ Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

__ Analysis By Product Type (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil)

__ By CFM Output: (120-360, 410-595, 600-1200, 1500-3600, > 3600 CFM)

__ By End Use Application – Commercial Buildings (Industry, Supermarkets, Offices, Hotel & Restaurants, Healthcare facilities, Others) and Residential Buildings

__ By Installation Type (Wall & Ceiling Mounting, Rooftop)

Analysis By Country – U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria (Historical Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

__ Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights

__ Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

__ Market Trends

__ Porter Five Force Analysis

__ Competitive Landscape

__ Company Analysis – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics , Johnson Controls, Munters , FUJITSU GENERAL, Carrier Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Greenheck Fan.

