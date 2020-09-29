Food Safety Testing Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020

Market Overview

The Food Safety Testing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Food Safety Testing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Food Safety Testing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Food Safety Testing market has been segmented into

Allergen Testing

Chemical and Nutritional Testing

Genetically Modified Organism Testing

Microbiological Testing

Residue and Contamination Testing

Others

By Application, Food Safety Testing has been segmented into:

Meat,Poultry and Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

The major players covered in Food Safety Testing are:

Intertek

Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

SGS

Accugen Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Adpen Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Avomeen Analytical Services

ALS Global

Emsl Analytical Inc

TUV SUD

Idexx Labora

Merieux NutriSciences

Bureau Veritas SA

Campden Bri

Asurequality

Among other players domestic and global, Food Safety Testing market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Food Safety Testing market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Food Safety Testing markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Food Safety Testing market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Food Safety Testing market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis

Food Safety Testing competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Food Safety Testing sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Food Safety Testing sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Food Safety Testing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Safety Testing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food Safety Testing in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Food Safety Testing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Food Safety Testing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Food Safety Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Safety Testing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Food Safety Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Safety Testing

1.2 Classification of Food Safety Testing by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Food Safety Testing Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Allergen Testing

1.2.4 Chemical and Nutritional Testing

1.2.5 Genetically Modified Organism Testing

1.2.6 Microbiological Testing

1.2.7 Residue and Contamination Testing

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Food Safety Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Food Safety Testing Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Meat,Poultry and Seafood Products

1.3.3 Dairy Products

1.3.4 Beverages

1.3.5 Cereals & Grains

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Food Safety Testing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Food Safety Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Food Safety Testing (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Food Safety Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Food Safety Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Food Safety Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Food Safety Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Food Safety Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Intertek

2.1.1 Intertek Details

2.1.2 Intertek Major Business

2.1.3 Intertek SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Intertek Product and Services

2.1.5 Intertek Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

2.2.1 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Details

2.2.2 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Major Business

2.2.3 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Product and Services

2.2.5 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SGS

2.3.1 SGS Details

2.3.2 SGS Major Business

2.3.3 SGS SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SGS Product and Services

2.3.5 SGS Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Accugen Laboratories

2.4.1 Accugen Laboratories Details

2.4.2 Accugen Laboratories Major Business

2.4.3 Accugen Laboratories SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Accugen Laboratories Product and Services

2.4.5 Accugen Laboratories Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.5.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Details

2.5.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Major Business

2.5.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Product and Services

2.5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Adpen Laboratories

2.6.1 Adpen Laboratories Details

2.6.2 Adpen Laboratories Major Business

2.6.3 Adpen Laboratories Product and Services

2.6.4 Adpen Laboratories Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Eurofins Scientific

2.7.1 Eurofins Scientific Details

2.7.2 Eurofins Scientific Major Business

2.7.3 Eurofins Scientific Product and Services

2.7.4 Eurofins Scientific Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Avomeen Analytical Services

2.8.1 Avomeen Analytical Services Details

2.8.2 Avomeen Analytical Services Major Business

2.8.3 Avomeen Analytical Services Product and Services

2.8.4 Avomeen Analytical Services Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 ALS Global

2.9.1 ALS Global Details

2.9.2 ALS Global Major Business

2.9.3 ALS Global Product and Services

2.9.4 ALS Global Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Emsl Analytical Inc

2.10.1 Emsl Analytical Inc Details

2.10.2 Emsl Analytical Inc Major Business

2.10.3 Emsl Analytical Inc Product and Services

2.10.4 Emsl Analytical Inc Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 TUV SUD

2.11.1 TUV SUD Details

2.11.2 TUV SUD Major Business

2.11.3 TUV SUD Product and Services

2.11.4 TUV SUD Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Idexx Labora

2.12.1 Idexx Labora Details

2.12.2 Idexx Labora Major Business

2.12.3 Idexx Labora Product and Services

2.12.4 Idexx Labora Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Merieux NutriSciences

2.13.1 Merieux NutriSciences Details

2.13.2 Merieux NutriSciences Major Business

2.13.3 Merieux NutriSciences Product and Services

2.13.4 Merieux NutriSciences Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Bureau Veritas SA

2.14.1 Bureau Veritas SA Details

2.14.2 Bureau Veritas SA Major Business

2.14.3 Bureau Veritas SA Product and Services

2.14.4 Bureau Veritas SA Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Campden Bri

2.15.1 Campden Bri Details

2.15.2 Campden Bri Major Business

2.15.3 Campden Bri Product and Services

2.15.4 Campden Bri Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Asurequality

2.16.1 Asurequality Details

2.16.2 Asurequality Major Business

2.16.3 Asurequality Product and Services

2.16.4 Asurequality Food Safety Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Food Safety Testing Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Food Safety Testing Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Food Safety Testing Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Food Safety Testing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Food Safety Testing Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Food Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Food Safety Testing Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Food Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Food Safety Testing Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Food Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Food Safety Testing by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Food Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Food Safety Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Food Safety Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Food Safety Testing Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Allergen Testing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Chemical and Nutritional Testing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Genetically Modified Organism Testing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Microbiological Testing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Residue and Contamination Testing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Food Safety Testing Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Food Safety Testing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Food Safety Testing Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Meat,Poultry and Seafood Products Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Dairy Products Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Beverages Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Cereals & Grains Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Food Safety Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Food Safety Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Food Safety Testing Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Food Safety Testing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Food Safety Testing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Food Safety Testing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Food Safety Testing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

