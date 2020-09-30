Functional Composites Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Functional Composites industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Functional Composites and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Overview

The Functional Composites market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Functional Composites market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Functional Composites market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Functional Composites markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Functional Composites market.

Competitive Landscape and Functional Composites Market Share Analysis

Functional Composites competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Functional Composites sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Functional Composites sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Functional Composites market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Functional Composites market are listed below:

3M

3A Composites

Kyocera

Applied Materials

Air Products & Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials

Ametek

Covestro

DuPont

Bayer

Materion

Aerospace Metal Composites

GKN PLC

Market segment by Type, covers:

Metal Matrix Composites

Polymer Matrix Composites

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Building

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Functional Composites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Functional Composites, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Functional Composites in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Functional Composites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Functional Composites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Functional Composites market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Functional Composites sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Functional Composites Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Functional Composites Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Metal Matrix Composites

1.2.3 Polymer Matrix Composites

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Functional Composites Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Wind Energy

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Building

1.3.6 Consumer Goods & Electronics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Functional Composites Market

1.4.1 Global Functional Composites Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 3M Details

2.1.2 3M Major Business

2.1.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 3M Product and Services

2.1.5 3M Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 3A Composites

2.2.1 3A Composites Details

2.2.2 3A Composites Major Business

2.2.3 3A Composites SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 3A Composites Product and Services

2.2.5 3A Composites Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Kyocera

2.3.1 Kyocera Details

2.3.2 Kyocera Major Business

2.3.3 Kyocera SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Kyocera Product and Services

2.3.5 Kyocera Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Applied Materials

2.4.1 Applied Materials Details

2.4.2 Applied Materials Major Business

2.4.3 Applied Materials SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Applied Materials Product and Services

2.4.5 Applied Materials Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Air Products & Chemicals

2.5.1 Air Products & Chemicals Details

2.5.2 Air Products & Chemicals Major Business

2.5.3 Air Products & Chemicals SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Air Products & Chemicals Product and Services

2.5.5 Air Products & Chemicals Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Momentive Performance Materials

2.6.1 Momentive Performance Materials Details

2.6.2 Momentive Performance Materials Major Business

2.6.3 Momentive Performance Materials Product and Services

2.6.4 Momentive Performance Materials Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Ametek

2.7.1 Ametek Details

2.7.2 Ametek Major Business

2.7.3 Ametek Product and Services

2.7.4 Ametek Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Covestro

2.8.1 Covestro Details

2.8.2 Covestro Major Business

2.8.3 Covestro Product and Services

2.8.4 Covestro Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 DuPont

2.9.1 DuPont Details

2.9.2 DuPont Major Business

2.9.3 DuPont Product and Services

2.9.4 DuPont Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Bayer

2.10.1 Bayer Details

2.10.2 Bayer Major Business

2.10.3 Bayer Product and Services

2.10.4 Bayer Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Materion

2.11.1 Materion Details

2.11.2 Materion Major Business

2.11.3 Materion Product and Services

2.11.4 Materion Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Aerospace Metal Composites

2.13.1 Aerospace Metal Composites Details

2.13.2 Aerospace Metal Composites Major Business

2.13.3 Aerospace Metal Composites Product and Services

2.13.4 Aerospace Metal Composites Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 GKN PLC

2.14.1 GKN PLC Details

2.14.2 GKN PLC Major Business

2.14.3 GKN PLC Product and Services

2.14.4 GKN PLC Functional Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Functional Composites Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Functional Composites Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Functional Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Functional Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Functional Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Functional Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Functional Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Functional Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Functional Composites Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Functional Composites Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Functional Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Functional Composites Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Functional Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Functional Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Functional Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Functional Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Functional Composites Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Functional Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Functional Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Functional Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Functional Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Functional Composites Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Functional Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Functional Composites Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Functional Composites Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Functional Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Functional Composites Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

