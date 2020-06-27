Future Market Insights Presents Connected Game Console Market Growth Projections Based on COVID-19 Impact

FMI study offers a 5-year forecast for the global connected game console market between 2015 and 2020. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven region which influence the current nature and future status of connected game console over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Global Connected Game Console Market’ for the period 2015 – 2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in ICT and embedded systems that have given rise to a futuristic technology: the connected game console, which is significantly transforming consumer gaming experience.

Connected game console is basically a game console which can be connected to the internet thus enhancing its features. Connected game console offer features like downloading games directly from a library source, access a variety of applications, stream various media such as movies, music and videos and play online games. Connected game console can be segmented into connected console and service.

In the next section, FMI covers the connected game console market performance in terms of global connected game console revenue split, since this is detrimental to growth of the connected game console market. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the connected game console market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the connected game console report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, connected game console is an aggregation of connected console (includes standalone console and handheld console) and service (prepaid service and other direct service). All these sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights connected game console adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the connected game console ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the connected game console market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by services or by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the connected game console market for the period 2015 – 2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the connected game console market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of connected game consoles and adoption of services. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the connected game console market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the connected game console market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various connected game console segments, and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the connected game console market.

As previously highlighted, the connected game console market is split into a number of sub segment. All the connected game console sub segment in terms of services and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the connected game console market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key connected game console segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the connected game console market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of connected game console across regions, Future Market Insights developed the connected game console Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, connected game console competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in connected game console product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are connected game console providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the connected game console value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the connected game console marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the connected game console space. Key competitors covered are Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd and Nvidia Corporation.

Key Segments Covered

By connected game console Connected Console Standalone Console Handheld Console Services Prepaid Service Other Direct Service



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Nintendo Co. Ltd

NVIDIA Corporation

