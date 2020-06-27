Future Market Insights Presents High Content Screening (HCS) Market Growth Projections Based on COVID-19 Impact

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘High Content Screening (HCS)’ market for the period 2015–2025. New product launches are resulting in product assortment and thus, increased installation of High Content Screening (HCS) instruments. This is expected to bolster growth of the High Content Screening (HCS) market over the next five to six years. Furthermore, increasing government support for research and development for drug discovery processes across the globe is expected to drive the growth of High Content Screening (HCS) market during the forecast period. Companies are focussing on penetrating untapped markets, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, where growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to increase significantly.

The High Content Screening (HCS) market report starts with an overview of cell analysis instrumentation market. In addition, this section includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the High Content Screening (HCS) market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the High Content Screening (HCS) Market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global High Content Screening (HCS) market is segmented on the basis of product, application, industry and regions. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as cell imaging and analysis equipment, consumables, software and services. Cell imaging and analysis equipment is further sub-segmented as High Content Screening (HCS) instruments and flow cytometers. Also, High Content Screening (HCS) instruments are categorised into high-end High Content Screening (HCS), mid-end High Content Screening(HCS) and low-end High Content Screening (HCS) instruments. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and volume analysis for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments across the globe.

In the next section, FMI covers the High Content Screening (HCS) market performance in terms of application. On the basis of application, the High Content Screening (HCS) market is segmented into primary and secondary screening, target identification and validation, toxicity studies, compound profiling and others. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size.

Also, FMI provides the High Content Screening (HCS) market analysis of end-use sectors for High Content Screening (HCS). The segmentation includes pharmaceutical and healthcare, biotechnology companies, educational institutions, government organisations and others. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size.

As highlighted earlier, the High Content Screening (HCS) market is segmented on the basis of product, application, industry and regions. All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis on the product type, industry and application of the High Content Screening (HCS) market report. The sections provide detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights High Content Screening (HCS) adoption by regions. It provides market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the High Content Screening (HCS) ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the High Content Screening (HCS) market. This study discusses the key region trends contributing to growth of the High Content Screening (HCS) market globally, as well as analyses the degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by product, by application, by industry or by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the High Content Screening (HCS) market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the High Content Screening (HCS) market size, we have considered revenue generated by the High Content Screening (HCS) manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the High Content Screening (HCS) market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the High Content Screening (HCS) market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the High Content Screening (HCS) market.

As previously highlighted, the High Content Screening (HCS) market is split into a number of segments and sub-segments. All the High Content Screening (HCS) segments in terms of product type, application, industry and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the High Content Screening (HCS) market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments and sub-segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the High Content Screening (HCS) market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of high content screening for cell analysis along with preferred application across the globe in the near future, Future Market Insights developed the High Content Screening (HCS) Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, High Content Screening (HCS) Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in High Content Screening (HCS) product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are High Content Screening (HCS) manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the High Content Screening (HCS) value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in High Content Screening (HCS) marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the High Content Screening (HCS) space. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers are Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Millipore Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Sysmex Corporation and Thorlabs Inc.

