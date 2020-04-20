Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market to Record Exponenetial Growth Owing to High Demand Through COVID-19 Pandemic and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Galvanic Skin Response is also referred as Skin conductance, or Electrodermal Activity, which allows us to measure skin conductance of the skin and variation occurs with its moisture level. It is because the sweat glands are controlled by the sympathetic nervous system and also the moments of strong emotion which brings changes in the electrical resistance of the skin. Galvanic skin response sensor act as an indicator of physiological and psychological arousal. Stress is the response to particular events and is the way where our body prepares itself to face tough conditions with heightened alertness, strength, and focus. When an individual perceives a threat, the Nervous system responds by releasing stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. Releasing of these hormones prepares the body for emergency action, and in some cases, these symptoms could be dangerous in certain situations. Galvanic Skin Response Sensor device is used to detect the different conductance of the skin when an individual is under stress and when not. Galvanic Skin Response Sensor uses just two electrodes which are placed on the fingers and act as if they were the two terminals of one resistance. To detect stress in blind people, an ambulatory device is developed which is used for the measurement of skin temperature which is another method to analyze stress.

Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Galvanic skin response sensor is nowadays available in the form of wearable, the design and development of these devices for monitoring health increasing the comfort level of an individual has gained lots of attention which is driving market of the galvanic skin response sensor. Galvanic skin sensor response market is mainly motivated by the increasing healthcare investment through government and non-government players. Galvanic Skin Response Sensor is also propelled by technological advancement in miniature biosensor devices, microelectronics, smart textiles as well as wireless communication and offers low-cost galvanic skin response sensor in low-cost wearable solutions for any place and continuous all-day mental, health and activity monitoring. Galvanic skin response sensor market is facing the challenges which could hamper it growth in upcoming years such as compatibility issues, stringent safety, and validation regulations, as well as difficulty in understanding the functionality of the product.

Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market: Segmentation

Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market is segmented by the end users.

By end users Hospitals Research Institutes Diagnostic centers Homecare settings Others



Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market: Overview

Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR in forecast period as these galvanic skin response sensor are available in some various or different sizes and variety as well as designed using innovative technologies which aim to meet different requirements. Manufacturers are using highly versatile technologies in galvanic skin response sensors which are improving the precision of the device. Furthermore, eliminating the use of large other mechanical measuring devices and with the advent of new and advanced technologies being introduced in sensors the market for Galvanic skin response sensor is expected to witness significant opportunities.

Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, the global Galvanic Skin Response Sensor market is segmented into seven major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share in galvanic skin sensor response market because of high technological development in the field of healthcare and medical into this region and also the rise in research and development investments. Furthermore, the growth is influenced by the high adoption of smart watches and wearable medical devices into this region. Europe ranked second followed by North America region regarding demand for galvanic skin response sensors. Europe market is mainly driven by increasing demand for continuous monitoring and diagnosis of the patient. Asia-Pacific follows Europe due to technological innovations, rise in disposable income as well as in funding through various players.

Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major key players in Galvanic skin response sensor market are,

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Mindfield Biosystems Ltd.

Moviesens GmbH

Siemens AG

Thermo-fisher

Empatica Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

