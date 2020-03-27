Galvanized Iron Pipes Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes Market: Introduction

Every year, million tonnes of steel is produced, which is vitally used in various applications in various forms. The raw iron is processed to obtain steel with desired properties, suitable for specific applications. The galvanization process involves treatment of iron or steel to form a protective layer of zinc over the surface in order to make it corrosion resistant. The zinc layer over the steel or iron acts as sacrificial anode, which protects iron from rusting even if it get scratched. The iron or steel pipes are used for delivery of fluids and sometimes bulk solids in various processes. The pipes primarily require good corrosion resistance as they operate under severe conditions and often carry corrosive fluids. Galvanization is amongst some conventional methods used for corrosion prevention resulting in enhanced life of the pipe. Majority of the manufacturers use hot-dip galvanization method for galvanizing the pipes. This process involves coating iron and steel with a layer of zinc by immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc (around 450 °C). Whereas, the other method, ‘electrogalvanizing’ process is used where very fine layer of zinc is required on the surface.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15235

Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes: Market Dynamics

The galvanized iron pipes are relatively light and cost effective as compared to stainless steel. Also, galvanized iron pipes can be easily connected through welding whereas stainless steel is not. The galvanized iron pipes are strongly recommended in large scale projects such as interstate oil and gas pipelines and water transportations. Moreover, the galvanized iron pipes offer better physical endurance as compared to most of the polymer based pipes and can sustain its properties at high temperature operations. These superior properties of galvanized iron has been one of the main drivers of global galvanized iron pipes market. Increasing trades of petroleum through pipelines and water transportations are expected to fuel the demand of galvanized iron pipes in the global market. Also, inclusion of galvanized iron pipes in fire safety systems in residential and industrial sectors is expected to be the other drivers of global galvanized iron pipe market.

On the other side, research and development in polymer science is continuously striving to produce better pipe polymers, which offer superior physical endurance and lighter weight and is estimated to bolster the growth of global galvanized iron pipe market. Increasing use of polymer pipes in commercial and residential plumbing is one of the factors adversely affecting the growth of global galvanized iron pipe market. Also, galvanized iron pipes are not preferred for critical dimension applications as galvanization increases the dimensions by adding on an extra layer on the surface and is harder to limit in microns.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15235

Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes: Market segmentation

The galvanized iron pipes are produced as both seamless and welded. They are mostly fabricated in almost all the standard sizes and customized dimensions. The global galvanized iron pipes market is classified into three grades based on their weight per metre and inner diameter thickness. According to “IS 1239”, the galvanized iron pipe is segmented into light, medium and high.

On the basis of applications, the global galvanized iron market is segmented as residential, industrial and others. The industrial application segment is further classified as petroleum sector, water infrastructure and others.

Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes: Market Regional outlook

On the basis of region, with China as major producer, Asia pacific is estimated to continue its dominance in global galvanized iron pipe market during the forecast period. Growing infrastructure in South Asian countries is estimated to maintain prominence in the market for galvanized iron pipes. Increasing oil and gas trades among various countries are estimated to evolve high growth potential in various countries. Whereas, Europe and North America are estimated to witness sluggish growth in global galvanized iron pipe market.

Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes: Market Participants

The global galvanized iron pipe market is highly consolidated by major steel producers, where several galvanizing service providers are registering their contribution in local market. Examples of some of the players in the global galvanized iron pipe market are

JSW Group

Arcelor Mittal

Bhushan Steel Ltd

Essar Steel

APL Apollo

Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd

GI Pipes India

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15235