Gene Therapy Market 2019-2027 / Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the gene therapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the gene therapy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the gene therapy market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the gene therapy market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the gene therapy market by segmenting the market based on the type, vector type, therapy area, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Gene therapy is utilized for treating neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and spinal muscular atrophy. Gene therapy is one of the key treatment kinds that will propel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, gene therapy also finds lucrative applications in precision medicine. In addition to this, a rise in the occurrence of cancer is prompting the demand to treat the disease through gene therapy.

Based on the type, the market can be segregated into Germ Line Gene Therapy and Somatic Gene Therapy. In terms of vector type, the gene therapy industry can be divided into Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors, and Human Artificial Chromosome. On the basis of therapy area, the market for gene therapy can be classified into Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Others.

The key players included in this market are Advanced Cell & Gene Therapy, Audentes Therapeutics, Benitec Biopharma, Biogen, Blubird Bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CHIESI Farmaceutici SPA, Eurofins Scientific, Geneta Science, Genzyme Corporation, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Human Stem Cells institute, Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo therapeutics, Spark therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

