Global AI Hardware Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI Hardware industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on AI Hardware and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global AI Hardware Market Overview:

The latest report on the global AI Hardware market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global AI Hardware market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.

Global AI Hardware Market: Segmentation

The global AI Hardware market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the global market and the essential factors comprising it. This allows giving a better description of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It also notes down socio-economic factors that are impacting the trajectory of the global AI Hardware market.

Global AI Hardware Market: Regional Segmentation

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global AI Hardware market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global AI Hardware market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global AI Hardware Market: Research Methodology

Analysts have aimed at providing the readers with accurate and precise data about the market. For the same reason, they have employed primary and secondary research methodologies. The research report uses top-down and bottom-up approaches for segmentation, interviews for collecting primary data, and various calculative methods for putting together secondary data.

Global AI Hardware Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global AI Hardware market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the companies in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AI Hardware Market Research Report:

Graphcore

Google

Xilinx

Intel AI

Arm

NVIDIA

IBM

Micron

Samsung Electronics

Adapteva

Ant-pc

Broadberry Data Systems

Oracle

Huawei

Inspur Systems

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global AI Hardware market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global AI Hardware market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global AI Hardware market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 AI Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI Hardware

1.2 Classification of AI Hardware by Type

1.2.1 Global AI Hardware Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global AI Hardware Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 AI Chipsets

1.2.4 AI Servers

1.2.5 AI Workstations

1.3 Global AI Hardware Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global AI Hardware Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT & Telecom

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Public Sector

1.3.7 Energy & Utility

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global AI Hardware Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AI Hardware Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of AI Hardware (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) AI Hardware Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) AI Hardware Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) AI Hardware Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) AI Hardware Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) AI Hardware Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Graphcore

2.1.1 Graphcore Details

2.1.2 Graphcore Major Business

2.1.3 Graphcore SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Graphcore Product and Services

2.1.5 Graphcore AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Google

2.2.1 Google Details

2.2.2 Google Major Business

2.2.3 Google SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Google Product and Services

2.2.5 Google AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Xilinx

2.3.1 Xilinx Details

2.3.2 Xilinx Major Business

2.3.3 Xilinx SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Xilinx Product and Services

2.3.5 Xilinx AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Intel AI

2.4.1 Intel AI Details

2.4.2 Intel AI Major Business

2.4.3 Intel AI SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Intel AI Product and Services

2.4.5 Intel AI AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Arm

2.5.1 Arm Details

2.5.2 Arm Major Business

2.5.3 Arm SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Arm Product and Services

2.5.5 Arm AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 NVIDIA

2.6.1 NVIDIA Details

2.6.2 NVIDIA Major Business

2.6.3 NVIDIA Product and Services

2.6.4 NVIDIA AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 IBM

2.7.1 IBM Details

2.7.2 IBM Major Business

2.7.3 IBM Product and Services

2.7.4 IBM AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Micron

2.8.1 Micron Details

2.8.2 Micron Major Business

2.8.3 Micron Product and Services

2.8.4 Micron AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Samsung Electronics

2.9.1 Samsung Electronics Details

2.9.2 Samsung Electronics Major Business

2.9.3 Samsung Electronics Product and Services

2.9.4 Samsung Electronics AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Adapteva

2.10.1 Adapteva Details

2.10.2 Adapteva Major Business

2.10.3 Adapteva Product and Services

2.10.4 Adapteva AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Ant-pc

2.11.1 Ant-pc Details

2.11.2 Ant-pc Major Business

2.11.3 Ant-pc Product and Services

2.11.4 Ant-pc AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Broadberry Data Systems

2.12.1 Broadberry Data Systems Details

2.12.2 Broadberry Data Systems Major Business

2.12.3 Broadberry Data Systems Product and Services

2.12.4 Broadberry Data Systems AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Oracle

2.13.1 Oracle Details

2.13.2 Oracle Major Business

2.13.3 Oracle Product and Services

2.13.4 Oracle AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Huawei

2.14.1 Huawei Details

2.14.2 Huawei Major Business

2.14.3 Huawei Product and Services

2.14.4 Huawei AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Inspur Systems

2.15.1 Inspur Systems Details

2.15.2 Inspur Systems Major Business

2.15.3 Inspur Systems Product and Services

2.15.4 Inspur Systems AI Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global AI Hardware Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 AI Hardware Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 AI Hardware Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global AI Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America AI Hardware Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America AI Hardware Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe AI Hardware Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe AI Hardware Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific AI Hardware Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific AI Hardware Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America AI Hardware Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America AI Hardware Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue AI Hardware by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa AI Hardware Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa AI Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global AI Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global AI Hardware Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 AI Chipsets Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 AI Servers Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 AI Workstations Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global AI Hardware Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global AI Hardware Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 AI Hardware Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 BFSI Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 IT & Telecom Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Retail Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Public Sector Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Energy & Utility Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.10 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global AI Hardware Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global AI Hardware Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global AI Hardware Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America AI Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe AI Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific AI Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America AI Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa AI Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

