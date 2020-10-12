Global Alternative Tourism Market 2020 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario Analysis and Forecast 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Alternative Tourism industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Alternative Tourism and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Alternative Tourism market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Alternative Tourism market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Alternative Tourism market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Alternative Tourism market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Alternative-Tourism_p502653.html

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Alternative Tourism Market Research Report:

Expedia Group

Frosch

China CYTS Tours Holding

Booking Holdings

JTB Corporation

China Travel

Intrepid travel

Travel Leaders Group

American Express Global Business Travel

AndBeyond

Travelopia

Regions Covered in the Global Alternative Tourism Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Alternative Tourism market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Alternative Tourism market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Alternative Tourism market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Alternative Tourism market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Alternative Tourism market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Alternative Tourism Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alternative Tourism

1.2 Classification of Alternative Tourism by Type

1.2.1 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Eco/Sustainable Tourism

1.2.4 Cultural Heritage Tourism

1.2.5 Adventure Tourism

1.3 Global Alternative Tourism Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Alternative Tourism Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Below 20 Years

1.3.3 20-30 Years

1.3.4 30-40 Years

1.3.5 40-50 Years

1.3.6 Above 50 Years

1.4 Global Alternative Tourism Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Alternative Tourism Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Alternative Tourism (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Alternative Tourism Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Alternative Tourism Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Alternative Tourism Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Alternative Tourism Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Alternative Tourism Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Expedia Group

2.1.1 Expedia Group Details

2.1.2 Expedia Group Major Business

2.1.3 Expedia Group SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Expedia Group Product and Services

2.1.5 Expedia Group Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Frosch

2.2.1 Frosch Details

2.2.2 Frosch Major Business

2.2.3 Frosch SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Frosch Product and Services

2.2.5 Frosch Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 China CYTS Tours Holding

2.3.1 China CYTS Tours Holding Details

2.3.2 China CYTS Tours Holding Major Business

2.3.3 China CYTS Tours Holding SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 China CYTS Tours Holding Product and Services

2.3.5 China CYTS Tours Holding Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Booking Holdings

2.4.1 Booking Holdings Details

2.4.2 Booking Holdings Major Business

2.4.3 Booking Holdings SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Booking Holdings Product and Services

2.4.5 Booking Holdings Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 JTB Corporation

2.5.1 JTB Corporation Details

2.5.2 JTB Corporation Major Business

2.5.3 JTB Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 JTB Corporation Product and Services

2.5.5 JTB Corporation Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 China Travel

2.6.1 China Travel Details

2.6.2 China Travel Major Business

2.6.3 China Travel Product and Services

2.6.4 China Travel Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Intrepid travel

2.7.1 Intrepid travel Details

2.7.2 Intrepid travel Major Business

2.7.3 Intrepid travel Product and Services

2.7.4 Intrepid travel Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Travel Leaders Group

2.8.1 Travel Leaders Group Details

2.8.2 Travel Leaders Group Major Business

2.8.3 Travel Leaders Group Product and Services

2.8.4 Travel Leaders Group Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 American Express Global Business Travel

2.9.1 American Express Global Business Travel Details

2.9.2 American Express Global Business Travel Major Business

2.9.3 American Express Global Business Travel Product and Services

2.9.4 American Express Global Business Travel Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 AndBeyond

2.10.1 AndBeyond Details

2.10.2 AndBeyond Major Business

2.10.3 AndBeyond Product and Services

2.10.4 AndBeyond Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Travelopia

2.11.1 Travelopia Details

2.11.2 Travelopia Major Business

2.11.3 Travelopia Product and Services

2.11.4 Travelopia Alternative Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Alternative Tourism Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Alternative Tourism Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Alternative Tourism Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Alternative Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Alternative Tourism Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Alternative Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Alternative Tourism Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Alternative Tourism Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Alternative Tourism Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Alternative Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Alternative Tourism by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Alternative Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Alternative Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Alternative Tourism Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Eco/Sustainable Tourism Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Cultural Heritage Tourism Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Adventure Tourism Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Alternative Tourism Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Alternative Tourism Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Below 20 Years Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 20-30 Years Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 30-40 Years Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 40-50 Years Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Above 50 Years Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Alternative Tourism Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Alternative Tourism Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Alternative Tourism Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG