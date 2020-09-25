Global ATM Outsourcing Market 2020 Industry Status

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the ATM Outsourcing industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on ATM Outsourcing and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global ATM Outsourcing market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global ATM Outsourcing market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global ATM Outsourcing market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global ATM Outsourcing market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global ATM Outsourcing Market Research Report:

Cardtronics

ATMJ

Asseco

Fis

Sharenet

Cash Transactions

NuSourse

Avery Scott

Burroughs

NCR

Transaction Solutions International

King Teller

Dolphin Debit

Provus

Raya Group

Mobile Money

GRG Banking

FEDCorp

Regions Covered in the Global ATM Outsourcing Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global ATM Outsourcing market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global ATM Outsourcing market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global ATM Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global ATM Outsourcing market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global ATM Outsourcing market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 ATM Outsourcing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global ATM Outsourcing Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 ATM Monitoring Outsourcing

1.2.3 ATM Operation Outsourcing

1.2.4 ATM Full Outsourcing

1.2.5 Other Outsourcing

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global ATM Outsourcing Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 In-bank Mode

1.3.3 Off-bank Mode

1.4 Overview of Global ATM Outsourcing Market

1.4.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cardtronics

2.1.1 Cardtronics Details

2.1.2 Cardtronics Major Business

2.1.3 Cardtronics SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cardtronics Product and Services

2.1.5 Cardtronics ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ATMJ

2.2.1 ATMJ Details

2.2.2 ATMJ Major Business

2.2.3 ATMJ SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ATMJ Product and Services

2.2.5 ATMJ ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Asseco

2.3.1 Asseco Details

2.3.2 Asseco Major Business

2.3.3 Asseco SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Asseco Product and Services

2.3.5 Asseco ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Fis

2.4.1 Fis Details

2.4.2 Fis Major Business

2.4.3 Fis SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Fis Product and Services

2.4.5 Fis ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Sharenet

2.5.1 Sharenet Details

2.5.2 Sharenet Major Business

2.5.3 Sharenet SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Sharenet Product and Services

2.5.5 Sharenet ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Cash Transactions

2.6.1 Cash Transactions Details

2.6.2 Cash Transactions Major Business

2.6.3 Cash Transactions Product and Services

2.6.4 Cash Transactions ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 NuSourse

2.7.1 NuSourse Details

2.7.2 NuSourse Major Business

2.7.3 NuSourse Product and Services

2.7.4 NuSourse ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Avery Scott

2.8.1 Avery Scott Details

2.8.2 Avery Scott Major Business

2.8.3 Avery Scott Product and Services

2.8.4 Avery Scott ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Burroughs

2.9.1 Burroughs Details

2.9.2 Burroughs Major Business

2.9.3 Burroughs Product and Services

2.9.4 Burroughs ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 NCR

2.10.1 NCR Details

2.10.2 NCR Major Business

2.10.3 NCR Product and Services

2.10.4 NCR ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Transaction Solutions International

2.11.1 Transaction Solutions International Details

2.11.2 Transaction Solutions International Major Business

2.11.3 Transaction Solutions International Product and Services

2.11.4 Transaction Solutions International ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 King Teller

2.12.1 King Teller Details

2.12.2 King Teller Major Business

2.12.3 King Teller Product and Services

2.12.4 King Teller ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Dolphin Debit

2.13.1 Dolphin Debit Details

2.13.2 Dolphin Debit Major Business

2.13.3 Dolphin Debit Product and Services

2.13.4 Dolphin Debit ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Provus

2.14.1 Provus Details

2.14.2 Provus Major Business

2.14.3 Provus Product and Services

2.14.4 Provus ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Raya Group

2.15.1 Raya Group Details

2.15.2 Raya Group Major Business

2.15.3 Raya Group Product and Services

2.15.4 Raya Group ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Mobile Money

2.16.1 Mobile Money Details

2.16.2 Mobile Money Major Business

2.16.3 Mobile Money Product and Services

2.16.4 Mobile Money ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 GRG Banking

2.17.1 GRG Banking Details

2.17.2 GRG Banking Major Business

2.17.3 GRG Banking Product and Services

2.17.4 GRG Banking ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 FEDCorp

2.18.1 FEDCorp Details

2.18.2 FEDCorp Major Business

2.18.3 FEDCorp Product and Services

2.18.4 FEDCorp ATM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 ATM Outsourcing Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 ATM Outsourcing Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America ATM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe ATM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific ATM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America ATM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa ATM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa ATM Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global ATM Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global ATM Outsourcing Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global ATM Outsourcing Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global ATM Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global ATM Outsourcing Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global ATM Outsourcing Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 ATM Outsourcing Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global ATM Outsourcing Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

