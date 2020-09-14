Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Growth Data Analysis 2020-2025

Market Overview

The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market has been segmented into

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

By Application, Collaborative Robot (Cobot) has been segmented into:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

The major players covered in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) are:

Universal Robots

YASKAWA

KUKA

Techman Robot

ABB

FANUC

Automata

AUBO Robotics

Doosan Robotics

Precise Automation

Productive Robotics

Kawasaki

Among other players domestic and global, Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Collaborative Robot (Cobot) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Share Analysis

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Collaborative Robot (Cobot) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Collaborative Robot (Cobot), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Upto 5kg

1.2.3 5~10 kg

1.2.4 Above 10kg

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Metal and Machining

1.3.5 Plastic and Polymers

1.3.6 Food and Beverages

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market

1.4.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Universal Robots

2.1.1 Universal Robots Details

2.1.2 Universal Robots Major Business

2.1.3 Universal Robots SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Universal Robots Product and Services

2.1.5 Universal Robots Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 YASKAWA

2.2.1 YASKAWA Details

2.2.2 YASKAWA Major Business

2.2.3 YASKAWA SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 YASKAWA Product and Services

2.2.5 YASKAWA Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 KUKA

2.3.1 KUKA Details

2.3.2 KUKA Major Business

2.3.3 KUKA SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 KUKA Product and Services

2.3.5 KUKA Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Techman Robot

2.4.1 Techman Robot Details

2.4.2 Techman Robot Major Business

2.4.3 Techman Robot SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Techman Robot Product and Services

2.4.5 Techman Robot Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ABB

2.5.1 ABB Details

2.5.2 ABB Major Business

2.5.3 ABB SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ABB Product and Services

2.5.5 ABB Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 FANUC

2.6.1 FANUC Details

2.6.2 FANUC Major Business

2.6.3 FANUC Product and Services

2.6.4 FANUC Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Automata

2.7.1 Automata Details

2.7.2 Automata Major Business

2.7.3 Automata Product and Services

2.7.4 Automata Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 AUBO Robotics

2.8.1 AUBO Robotics Details

2.8.2 AUBO Robotics Major Business

2.8.3 AUBO Robotics Product and Services

2.8.4 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Doosan Robotics

2.9.1 Doosan Robotics Details

2.9.2 Doosan Robotics Major Business

2.9.3 Doosan Robotics Product and Services

2.9.4 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Precise Automation

2.10.1 Precise Automation Details

2.10.2 Precise Automation Major Business

2.10.3 Precise Automation Product and Services

2.10.4 Precise Automation Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Productive Robotics

2.11.1 Productive Robotics Details

2.11.2 Productive Robotics Major Business

2.11.3 Productive Robotics Product and Services

2.11.4 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Kawasaki

2.12.1 Kawasaki Details

2.12.2 Kawasaki Major Business

2.12.3 Kawasaki Product and Services

2.12.4 Kawasaki Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

