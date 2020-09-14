Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The major players covered in Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software are:

Maintenance Connection

UpKeep

Hippo

EMaint

Fiix

Dude Solutions

IFS

ServiceChannel

IBM

Siveco

MCS Solutions

MicroMain

ManagerPlus

FMX

DPSI

MVP Plant

Axxerion

FasTrak

Real Asset Management

MPulse

Sierra

Orion IXL Bhd

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software

1.2 Classification of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software by Type

1.2.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Cloud Based CMMS Software

1.2.4 On-Premises CMMS Software

1.3 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.3.3 Property Management Firms

1.3.4 Logistics & Retail

1.3.5 Education & Government

1.3.6 Healthcare and Others

1.4 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Maintenance Connection

2.1.1 Maintenance Connection Details

2.1.2 Maintenance Connection Major Business

2.1.3 Maintenance Connection SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Maintenance Connection Product and Services

2.1.5 Maintenance Connection Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 UpKeep

2.2.1 UpKeep Details

2.2.2 UpKeep Major Business

2.2.3 UpKeep SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 UpKeep Product and Services

2.2.5 UpKeep Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hippo

2.3.1 Hippo Details

2.3.2 Hippo Major Business

2.3.3 Hippo SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hippo Product and Services

2.3.5 Hippo Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 EMaint

2.4.1 EMaint Details

2.4.2 EMaint Major Business

2.4.3 EMaint SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 EMaint Product and Services

2.4.5 EMaint Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Fiix

2.5.1 Fiix Details

2.5.2 Fiix Major Business

2.5.3 Fiix SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Fiix Product and Services

2.5.5 Fiix Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Dude Solutions

2.6.1 Dude Solutions Details

2.6.2 Dude Solutions Major Business

2.6.3 Dude Solutions Product and Services

2.6.4 Dude Solutions Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 IFS

2.7.1 IFS Details

2.7.2 IFS Major Business

2.7.3 IFS Product and Services

2.7.4 IFS Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 ServiceChannel

2.8.1 ServiceChannel Details

2.8.2 ServiceChannel Major Business

2.8.3 ServiceChannel Product and Services

2.8.4 ServiceChannel Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 IBM

2.9.1 IBM Details

2.9.2 IBM Major Business

2.9.3 IBM Product and Services

2.9.4 IBM Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Siveco

2.10.1 Siveco Details

2.10.2 Siveco Major Business

2.10.3 Siveco Product and Services

2.10.4 Siveco Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 MCS Solutions

2.11.1 MCS Solutions Details

2.11.2 MCS Solutions Major Business

2.11.3 MCS Solutions Product and Services

2.11.4 MCS Solutions Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 MicroMain

2.12.1 MicroMain Details

2.12.2 MicroMain Major Business

2.12.3 MicroMain Product and Services

2.12.4 MicroMain Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 ManagerPlus

2.13.1 ManagerPlus Details

2.13.2 ManagerPlus Major Business

2.13.3 ManagerPlus Product and Services

2.13.4 ManagerPlus Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 FMX

2.14.1 FMX Details

2.14.2 FMX Major Business

2.14.3 FMX Product and Services

2.14.4 FMX Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 DPSI

2.15.1 DPSI Details

2.15.2 DPSI Major Business

2.15.3 DPSI Product and Services

2.15.4 DPSI Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 MVP Plant

2.16.1 MVP Plant Details

2.16.2 MVP Plant Major Business

2.16.3 MVP Plant Product and Services

2.16.4 MVP Plant Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Axxerion

2.17.1 Axxerion Details

2.17.2 Axxerion Major Business

2.17.3 Axxerion Product and Services

2.17.4 Axxerion Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 FasTrak

2.18.1 FasTrak Details

2.18.2 FasTrak Major Business

2.18.3 FasTrak Product and Services

2.18.3 FasTrak Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Real Asset Management

2.19.1 Real Asset Management Details

2.19.2 Real Asset Management Major Business

2.19.3 Real Asset Management Product and Services

2.19.4 Real Asset Management Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 MPulse

2.20.1 MPulse Details

2.20.2 MPulse Major Business

2.20.3 MPulse Product and Services

2.20.4 MPulse Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Sierra

2.21.1 Sierra Details

2.21.2 Sierra Major Business

2.21.3 Sierra Product and Services

2.21.4 Sierra Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Orion IXL Bhd

2.22.1 Orion IXL Bhd Details

2.22.2 Orion IXL Bhd Major Business

2.22.3 Orion IXL Bhd Product and Services

2.22.4 Orion IXL Bhd Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud Based CMMS Software Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 On-Premises CMMS Software Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Industrial & Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Property Management Firms Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Logistics & Retail Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Education & Government Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Healthcare and Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

