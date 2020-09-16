Global Friction Welding Equipment Industry Professional Market Overview Report by 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Friction Welding Equipment industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Friction Welding Equipment and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Friction Welding Equipment market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Friction Welding Equipment market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Friction Welding Equipment market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Friction Welding Equipment market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Friction Welding Equipment Market Research Report:

Branson (Emerson)

Sakae

ESAB

KUKA

MTI

Thompson Friction Welding

Cyril Bath

Forward Technology (Crest)

NITTO SEIKI

Dukane

Zhengchen

HWI

Gatwick

New Dimension Research

Changchun CNC Machine Tool

YUAN YU Industrial

Baruffaldi

Yuyao City Biweekly

Longfei Welding Equipment

Daeyoung Ultrasonic

Bielomatik

Hornwell

Regions Covered in the Global Friction Welding Equipment Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Friction Welding Equipment market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Friction Welding Equipment market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Friction Welding Equipment market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Friction Welding Equipment market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Friction Welding Equipment market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Friction Welding Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Friction Welding Equipment Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Rotary Friction Welding

1.2.3 Linear Friction Welding

1.2.4 Friction Stir Welding

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Friction Welding Equipment Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive Manufacturing

1.3.3 Tool & Machine Manufacturing

1.3.4 Aviation & Shipbuilding

1.4 Overview of Global Friction Welding Equipment Market

1.4.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Branson (Emerson)

2.1.1 Branson (Emerson) Details

2.1.2 Branson (Emerson) Major Business

2.1.3 Branson (Emerson) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Branson (Emerson) Product and Services

2.1.5 Branson (Emerson) Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sakae

2.2.1 Sakae Details

2.2.2 Sakae Major Business

2.2.3 Sakae SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sakae Product and Services

2.2.5 Sakae Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 ESAB

2.3.1 ESAB Details

2.3.2 ESAB Major Business

2.3.3 ESAB SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 ESAB Product and Services

2.3.5 ESAB Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 KUKA

2.4.1 KUKA Details

2.4.2 KUKA Major Business

2.4.3 KUKA SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 KUKA Product and Services

2.4.5 KUKA Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 MTI

2.5.1 MTI Details

2.5.2 MTI Major Business

2.5.3 MTI SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 MTI Product and Services

2.5.5 MTI Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Thompson Friction Welding

2.6.1 Thompson Friction Welding Details

2.6.2 Thompson Friction Welding Major Business

2.6.3 Thompson Friction Welding Product and Services

2.6.4 Thompson Friction Welding Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Cyril Bath

2.7.1 Cyril Bath Details

2.7.2 Cyril Bath Major Business

2.7.3 Cyril Bath Product and Services

2.7.4 Cyril Bath Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Forward Technology (Crest)

2.8.1 Forward Technology (Crest) Details

2.8.2 Forward Technology (Crest) Major Business

2.8.3 Forward Technology (Crest) Product and Services

2.8.4 Forward Technology (Crest) Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 NITTO SEIKI

2.9.1 NITTO SEIKI Details

2.9.2 NITTO SEIKI Major Business

2.9.3 NITTO SEIKI Product and Services

2.9.4 NITTO SEIKI Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Dukane

2.10.1 Dukane Details

2.10.2 Dukane Major Business

2.10.3 Dukane Product and Services

2.10.4 Dukane Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Zhengchen

2.11.1 Zhengchen Details

2.11.2 Zhengchen Major Business

2.11.3 Zhengchen Product and Services

2.11.4 Zhengchen Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 HWI

2.12.1 HWI Details

2.12.2 HWI Major Business

2.12.3 HWI Product and Services

2.12.4 HWI Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Gatwick

2.13.1 Gatwick Details

2.13.2 Gatwick Major Business

2.13.3 Gatwick Product and Services

2.13.4 Gatwick Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 New Dimension Research

2.14.1 New Dimension Research Details

2.14.2 New Dimension Research Major Business

2.14.3 New Dimension Research Product and Services

2.14.4 New Dimension Research Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Changchun CNC Machine Tool

2.15.1 Changchun CNC Machine Tool Details

2.15.2 Changchun CNC Machine Tool Major Business

2.15.3 Changchun CNC Machine Tool Product and Services

2.15.4 Changchun CNC Machine Tool Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 YUAN YU Industrial

2.16.1 YUAN YU Industrial Details

2.16.2 YUAN YU Industrial Major Business

2.16.3 YUAN YU Industrial Product and Services

2.16.4 YUAN YU Industrial Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Baruffaldi

2.17.1 Baruffaldi Details

2.17.2 Baruffaldi Major Business

2.17.3 Baruffaldi Product and Services

2.17.4 Baruffaldi Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Yuyao City Biweekly

2.18.1 Yuyao City Biweekly Details

2.18.2 Yuyao City Biweekly Major Business

2.18.3 Yuyao City Biweekly Product and Services

2.18.4 Yuyao City Biweekly Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Longfei Welding Equipment

2.19.1 Longfei Welding Equipment Details

2.19.2 Longfei Welding Equipment Major Business

2.19.3 Longfei Welding Equipment Product and Services

2.19.4 Longfei Welding Equipment Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Daeyoung Ultrasonic

2.20.1 Daeyoung Ultrasonic Details

2.20.2 Daeyoung Ultrasonic Major Business

2.20.3 Daeyoung Ultrasonic Product and Services

2.20.4 Daeyoung Ultrasonic Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Bielomatik

2.21.1 Bielomatik Details

2.21.2 Bielomatik Major Business

2.21.3 Bielomatik Product and Services

2.21.4 Bielomatik Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Hornwell

2.22.1 Hornwell Details

2.22.2 Hornwell Major Business

2.22.3 Hornwell Product and Services

2.22.4 Hornwell Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Friction Welding Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Friction Welding Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Friction Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Friction Welding Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Friction Welding Equipment Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Friction Welding Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Friction Welding Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Friction Welding Equipment Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Friction Welding Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Friction Welding Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Friction Welding Equipment Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

