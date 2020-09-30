Global Functional Safety Market 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Functional Safety industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Functional Safety and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Functional Safety Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Functional Safety players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Functional Safety is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Functional Safety budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Functional Safety sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Siemens

Honeywell International

General Electric

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Endress+Hauser Management

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt

TUV Rheinland

DEKRA

Omron

Yokogawa Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers

Emergency shutdown System

Turbomachinery Control

Fire and Gas Monitoring Control

High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems

Battery Management Systems

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Distributed Control Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical

Food And Drink

Water And Sewage

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Metals & Mining

Other

