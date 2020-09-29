Global Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fungicides industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Fungicides and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Fungicides Market Overview:

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has evaluated the global Fungicides market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Fungicides Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Fungicides market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Fungicides market to the readers.

Global Fungicides Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Fungicides market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Fungicides market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Global Fungicides Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Fungicides Market: Research Methodology

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Fungicides market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Fungicides Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Fungicides market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fungicides Market Research Report:

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemical

BASF

UPL

Pioneer (Dupont)

FMC

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Nufarm

Bayer

Dow AgroSciences

IQV Agro

Everris (ICL)

Indofil

Acme Organics Private

SipcamAdvan

Forward International

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Certis USA

Gowan

Arysta LifeScience

Rotam

Lier Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Shuangji Chemical

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Fungicides market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Fungicides market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Fungicides market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fungicides Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Fungicides Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Dithiocarbamates

1.2.3 Benzimidazoles

1.2.4 Chloronitriles

1.2.5 Phenylamides

1.2.6 Strobilurins

1.2.7 Bio-Fungicides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Fungicides Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Cereals and Grains

1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Fungicides Market

1.4.1 Global Fungicides Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Syngenta

2.1.1 Syngenta Details

2.1.2 Syngenta Major Business

2.1.3 Syngenta SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Syngenta Product and Services

2.1.5 Syngenta Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sumitomo Chemical

2.2.1 Sumitomo Chemical Details

2.2.2 Sumitomo Chemical Major Business

2.2.3 Sumitomo Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sumitomo Chemical Product and Services

2.2.5 Sumitomo Chemical Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 BASF Details

2.3.2 BASF Major Business

2.3.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 BASF Product and Services

2.3.5 BASF Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 UPL

2.4.1 UPL Details

2.4.2 UPL Major Business

2.4.3 UPL SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 UPL Product and Services

2.4.5 UPL Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Pioneer (Dupont)

2.5.1 Pioneer (Dupont) Details

2.5.2 Pioneer (Dupont) Major Business

2.5.3 Pioneer (Dupont) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Pioneer (Dupont) Product and Services

2.5.5 Pioneer (Dupont) Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 FMC

2.6.1 FMC Details

2.6.2 FMC Major Business

2.6.3 FMC Product and Services

2.6.4 FMC Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

2.7.1 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Details

2.7.2 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Major Business

2.7.3 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Product and Services

2.7.4 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Nufarm

2.8.1 Nufarm Details

2.8.2 Nufarm Major Business

2.8.3 Nufarm Product and Services

2.8.4 Nufarm Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Bayer

2.9.1 Bayer Details

2.9.2 Bayer Major Business

2.9.3 Bayer Product and Services

2.9.4 Bayer Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Dow AgroSciences

2.10.1 Dow AgroSciences Details

2.10.2 Dow AgroSciences Major Business

2.10.3 Dow AgroSciences Product and Services

2.10.4 Dow AgroSciences Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 IQV Agro

2.11.1 IQV Agro Details

2.11.2 IQV Agro Major Business

2.11.3 IQV Agro Product and Services

2.11.4 IQV Agro Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Everris (ICL)

2.12.1 Everris (ICL) Details

2.12.2 Everris (ICL) Major Business

2.12.3 Everris (ICL) Product and Services

2.12.4 Everris (ICL) Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Indofil

2.13.1 Indofil Details

2.13.2 Indofil Major Business

2.13.3 Indofil Product and Services

2.13.4 Indofil Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Acme Organics Private

2.14.1 Acme Organics Private Details

2.14.2 Acme Organics Private Major Business

2.14.3 Acme Organics Private Product and Services

2.14.4 Acme Organics Private Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 SipcamAdvan

2.15.1 SipcamAdvan Details

2.15.2 SipcamAdvan Major Business

2.15.3 SipcamAdvan Product and Services

2.15.4 SipcamAdvan Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Forward International

2.16.1 Forward International Details

2.16.2 Forward International Major Business

2.16.3 Forward International Product and Services

2.16.4 Forward International Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Adama Agricultural Solutions

2.17.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Details

2.17.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions Major Business

2.17.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Product and Services

2.17.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Certis USA

2.18.1 Certis USA Details

2.18.2 Certis USA Major Business

2.18.3 Certis USA Product and Services

2.18.4 Certis USA Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Gowan

2.19.1 Gowan Details

2.19.2 Gowan Major Business

2.19.3 Gowan Product and Services

2.19.4 Gowan Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Arysta LifeScience

2.20.1 Arysta LifeScience Details

2.20.2 Arysta LifeScience Major Business

2.20.3 Arysta LifeScience Product and Services

2.20.4 Arysta LifeScience Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Rotam

2.21.1 Rotam Details

2.21.2 Rotam Major Business

2.21.3 Rotam Product and Services

2.21.4 Rotam Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Lier Chemical

2.22.1 Lier Chemical Details

2.22.2 Lier Chemical Major Business

2.22.3 Lier Chemical Product and Services

2.22.4 Lier Chemical Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Jiangxi Heyi

2.23.1 Jiangxi Heyi Details

2.23.2 Jiangxi Heyi Major Business

2.23.3 Jiangxi Heyi Product and Services

2.23.4 Jiangxi Heyi Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Shuangji Chemical

2.24.1 Shuangji Chemical Details

2.24.2 Shuangji Chemical Major Business

2.24.3 Shuangji Chemical Product and Services

2.24.4 Shuangji Chemical Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Sinochem

2.25.1 Sinochem Details

2.25.2 Sinochem Major Business

2.25.3 Sinochem Product and Services

2.25.4 Sinochem Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 Limin Chemical

2.26.1 Limin Chemical Details

2.26.2 Limin Chemical Major Business

2.26.3 Limin Chemical Product and Services

2.26.4 Limin Chemical Fungicides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Fungicides Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Fungicides Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Fungicides Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Fungicides Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Fungicides Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Fungicides Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Fungicides Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Fungicides Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Fungicides Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Fungicides Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Fungicides Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Fungicides Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fungicides Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Fungicides Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Fungicides Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Fungicides Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Fungicides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Fungicides Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Fungicides Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Fungicides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Fungicides Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

