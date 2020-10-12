Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market: Size,Share,Analysis,Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Scope of the Report:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

NVIDIA Corporation

ARM Limited

AMD (ATI)

VeriSilicon (Vivante)

Intel

Imagination Technologies Group

Qualcomm

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Independent GPU

Integrated GPU

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Desktop Computer

Notebook Computer

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Independent GPU

1.2.3 Integrated GPU

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Desktop Computer

1.3.3 Notebook Computer

1.4 Overview of Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

1.4.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NVIDIA Corporation

2.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation Details

2.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation Major Business

2.1.3 NVIDIA Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 NVIDIA Corporation Product and Services

2.1.5 NVIDIA Corporation Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ARM Limited

2.2.1 ARM Limited Details

2.2.2 ARM Limited Major Business

2.2.3 ARM Limited SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ARM Limited Product and Services

2.2.5 ARM Limited Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 AMD (ATI)

2.3.1 AMD (ATI) Details

2.3.2 AMD (ATI) Major Business

2.3.3 AMD (ATI) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 AMD (ATI) Product and Services

2.3.5 AMD (ATI) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 VeriSilicon (Vivante)

2.4.1 VeriSilicon (Vivante) Details

2.4.2 VeriSilicon (Vivante) Major Business

2.4.3 VeriSilicon (Vivante) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 VeriSilicon (Vivante) Product and Services

2.4.5 VeriSilicon (Vivante) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Intel

2.5.1 Intel Details

2.5.2 Intel Major Business

2.5.3 Intel SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Intel Product and Services

2.5.5 Intel Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Imagination Technologies Group

2.6.1 Imagination Technologies Group Details

2.6.2 Imagination Technologies Group Major Business

2.6.3 Imagination Technologies Group Product and Services

2.6.4 Imagination Technologies Group Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Qualcomm

2.7.1 Qualcomm Details

2.7.2 Qualcomm Major Business

2.7.3 Qualcomm Product and Services

2.7.4 Qualcomm Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

