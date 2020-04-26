Global Medication Management Market Size to Reach $4.3 Billion in Coming Years

One of the solutions provided by HIT is the medication management system, which helps in compiling data related to rehabilitation, care, and medication. These systems use wireless communication solutions for heterogenous computing for the management of medicines. Trillions of bytes of data is produced through this technology as it connects various devices and sensors to the internet via mixed access networks through other technologies.

According to a study conducted by the P&S Intelligence, the global medication management market is predicted to generate a revenue of $4.3 billion, advancing at a CAGR of 26.1%, in the near future. Various software are deployed by this technology, including computerized physician order entry (CPOE), medication administrative software, automated dispensing system (ADS), clinical decision support system (CDSS), and inventory management. Among all these, CPOE was the most in demand during 2011–2014. The fastest growth in demand is projected to be witnessed by the category of CDSS in the coming years.

The demand for medication management systems is increasing due to the rising need for remote patient monitoring services, which is taking place because of the growing geriatric population, surging prevalence of chronic diseases, and lack of primary healthcare facilities in the remote areas of developing nations. Moreover, routine check-ups, such as glucose level for the management of chronic diseases and blood pressure monitoring, along with increasing patient-centered medical homes are also resulting in the rising requirement for remote patient monitoring services, including integrated medication management systems. The use of wireless devices and technologies, such as mobile medication management systems, for remote patient monitoring help healthcare organizations to deal with issues such as dosage calculations and error rates.

The popularity of medication management systems and software in healthcare facilities is increasing because of the technology’s advanced and innovative applications, such as electronic medication administration records facilities, automatically dispensing applications, and double-checking medication administration properties. The chances of medication errors and adverse drug effects are reduced significantly due to these applications of medication management systems. Apart from this, medication management systems and software play an important role in home healthcare settings for the medication delivery and dosage calculations. Smartphone-based self-management systems help remind patients, who are unable to remember their entire medication regimen, with real-time medication monitoring technology. Hence, due to such innovative applications of medication management systems and software, their demand is expected to increase in the near future.