Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Outlook Data Analysis 2020-2025

Market Overview

The Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market has been segmented into

Exploration

Oil & Gas Drilling

Well Completion and Production

Equipment and Infrastructure

Drilling Related Services

By Application, Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services has been segmented into:

Petroleum Exploration And Development

Natural Gas Exploration And Development

The major players covered in Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services are:

GE(Baker Hughes)

Saipem

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Among other players domestic and global, Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Share Analysis

Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services

1.2 Classification of Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Exploration

1.2.4 Oil & Gas Drilling

1.2.5 Well Completion and Production

1.2.6 Equipment and Infrastructure

1.2.7 Drilling Related Services

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Petroleum Exploration And Development

1.3.3 Natural Gas Exploration And Development

1.4 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 GE(Baker Hughes)

2.1.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Details

2.1.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Major Business

2.1.3 GE(Baker Hughes) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Product and Services

2.1.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Saipem

2.2.1 Saipem Details

2.2.2 Saipem Major Business

2.2.3 Saipem SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Saipem Product and Services

2.2.5 Saipem Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Halliburton

2.3.1 Halliburton Details

2.3.2 Halliburton Major Business

2.3.3 Halliburton SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Halliburton Product and Services

2.3.5 Halliburton Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 National Oilwell Varco

2.4.1 National Oilwell Varco Details

2.4.2 National Oilwell Varco Major Business

2.4.3 National Oilwell Varco SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 National Oilwell Varco Product and Services

2.4.5 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Schlumberger

2.5.1 Schlumberger Details

2.5.2 Schlumberger Major Business

2.5.3 Schlumberger SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Schlumberger Product and Services

2.5.5 Schlumberger Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Exploration Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Well Completion and Production Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Equipment and Infrastructure Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Drilling Related Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Petroleum Exploration And Development Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Natural Gas Exploration And Development Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

