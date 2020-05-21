Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Paraxylene (PX) Market was valued US$42 Bn. in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$90 Bn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 10 %.

The report on Paraxylene (PX) Market is segmented by end use, by application and by region. Based on end use market is segmented into plastic Industry, Textile industry and others. In terms of application into purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rapid demand of polyester fabric is a major market driver. Two third of the Paraxylene (PX) produced is utilised in polyester fabric Applicationion. Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) in polyester Applicationion process is projected to uplift the Paraxylene (PX) market at greater extent. High demand for PET and low cost and superior physical properties of PET, compared to natural fibers. Bio-based Paraxylene (PX) is gaining popularity due to trend of bioplastic.

Request a sample of Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/1/75593

Textile industry is dominating the market. Textile industry accounted for two third share of market. Paraxylene (PX) is mainly used in textile market for polyester fabric Applicationion. In plastic industry Paraxylene (PX) is used for polyester fabrication. Plastic industry segment is predicted to grow at high CAGR owing to polymer demand from various sectors across globe.

Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report by End-Use:

Plastic Industry

Textile Industry

Others

A purified terephthalic acid segment is dominating the Paraxylene (PX) market. Purified terephthalic acid grabs 90% share of market. Purified terephthalic acid is being used mainly for Applicationion of polyester fabric and polyester resin. Paraxylene (PX) is used as raw material for synthesis of Dimethyl Terephthalate.

Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report by Application:

Purified Terephthalic Acid

Dimethyl Terephthalate

Others

To Make an enquiry before buying Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/1/75593

Asia Pacific is the largest market for Paraxylene (PX) (PX) holding about 90 percent of share. Europe and North America followed Asia Pacific. Industrialization led by emerging countries of Asia Pacific will continue the growth of Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period. Europe and North America is anticipated to register a moderate growth.

Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report by Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., CNPC, S-Oil, FCFC, Dragon, GS Caltex, ONGC, Orpic, ExxonMobil, Dalian Fujia Dahua, Toyo, Pertamina, and Teijin Fibers, Jurong Aromatics Corp., KPPC, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Lotte KP Chemical, PTT, Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company Ltd., Toyo, Pertamina, and Teijin Fibers, British Petroleum (BP), JX Nippon Oil & Energy, Reliance Industries, ExxonMobil, BASF, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Dragon Aromatics, Fujian Refining & Petrochemical, Toray Industries, Pemex, Kuwait Paraxylene (PX) (PX) Applicationion, and Samsung Total Petrochemicals are key players of Paraxylene (PX) (PX) market.

Key Players in the Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report:

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

CNPC

S-Oil

FCFC

Dragon

GS Caltex

ONGC

Orpic

ExxonMobil

Dalian Fujia Dahua

Toyo

Pertamina

Teijin Fibers

British Petroleum (BP)

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Reliance Industries

ExxonMobil

BASF

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Dragon Aromatics

Fujian Refining & Petrochemical

Toray Industries

Pemex

Kuwait Paraxylene Applicationion

Samsung Total Petrochemicals

Table of Content for Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report:

Chapter One: Paraxylene (PX) Market

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

Chapter Eight: Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis and Forecast, by End user

Chapter Nine: Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter Ten: North America Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Europe Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Asia Pacific Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Middle East & Africa Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: South America Paraxylene (PX) Market Analysis

Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles

Chapter Sixteen: Primary Key Insights

To Buy Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/1/75593/Single_User

About us:

Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.

Contact Info:

Name: Sandip B Khanapurkar

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mart Research

Address: 5708-Copper Creek Court, Charlotte, North Carolina 28227, USA

Phone: +1-857-300-1122

Website: https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/Paraxylene-Market:-2019-2026-Industry-Research-and-Analysis-Report/1/75593