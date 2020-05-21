Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026
Paraxylene (PX) Market was valued US$42 Bn. in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$90 Bn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 10 %.
The report on Paraxylene (PX) Market is segmented by end use, by application and by region. Based on end use market is segmented into plastic Industry, Textile industry and others. In terms of application into purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Rapid demand of polyester fabric is a major market driver. Two third of the Paraxylene (PX) produced is utilised in polyester fabric Applicationion. Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) in polyester Applicationion process is projected to uplift the Paraxylene (PX) market at greater extent. High demand for PET and low cost and superior physical properties of PET, compared to natural fibers. Bio-based Paraxylene (PX) is gaining popularity due to trend of bioplastic.
Textile industry is dominating the market. Textile industry accounted for two third share of market. Paraxylene (PX) is mainly used in textile market for polyester fabric Applicationion. In plastic industry Paraxylene (PX) is used for polyester fabrication. Plastic industry segment is predicted to grow at high CAGR owing to polymer demand from various sectors across globe.
Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report by End-Use:
Plastic Industry
Textile Industry
Others
A purified terephthalic acid segment is dominating the Paraxylene (PX) market. Purified terephthalic acid grabs 90% share of market. Purified terephthalic acid is being used mainly for Applicationion of polyester fabric and polyester resin. Paraxylene (PX) is used as raw material for synthesis of Dimethyl Terephthalate.
Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report by Application:
Purified Terephthalic Acid
Dimethyl Terephthalate
Others
Asia Pacific is the largest market for Paraxylene (PX) (PX) holding about 90 percent of share. Europe and North America followed Asia Pacific. Industrialization led by emerging countries of Asia Pacific will continue the growth of Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period. Europe and North America is anticipated to register a moderate growth.
Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report by Region:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Key Players in the Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report:
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.
Reliance Industries Ltd.
CNPC
S-Oil
FCFC
Dragon
GS Caltex
ONGC
Orpic
ExxonMobil
Dalian Fujia Dahua
Toyo
Pertamina
Teijin Fibers
British Petroleum (BP)
JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Reliance Industries
ExxonMobil
BASF
Braskem
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Dragon Aromatics
Fujian Refining & Petrochemical
Toray Industries
Pemex
Kuwait Paraxylene Applicationion
Samsung Total Petrochemicals
