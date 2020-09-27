Global Plastic Pipe Market Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plastic Pipe industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Plastic Pipe and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled [Global Plastic Pipe Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Both the market measurement tools offer evaluation of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. It also elucidates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. The report studies the ongoing political scenarios that are expected to dictate the pricing and import and export in the global Plastic Pipe market. Furthermore, it also explains the lucrative opportunities present in the overall market that players can focus on to make their mark.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Plastic Pipe Market Research Report:

Advanced Drainage Systems

Dura-Line Holdings

Cantex

Asahi Yukizai

Charter Plastics

Beetle Plastics

Epsco International

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

Certainteed

Endot Industries

Heritage Plastics

JM Eagle

Fibrex

Hobas

Genova Products

Fusibond Piping Systems

Lesso

Ilpea Industries

Geberit Vertriebs

Regions Covered in the Global Plastic Pipe Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on Plastic Pipe includes segmentation of the market. The global Plastic Pipe market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end users, and region. Each segment includes a detailed explanation of the factors that are likely to drive and restrain it. In addition, the research report also provides an assessment of the emerging trends in the global market that will benefit each segment during the forecast years.

Analysts have also studied the competitive landscape present in the global Plastic Pipe market. The chapter on company profiles includes an analysis of the key players operating in the global Plastic Pipe market. It provides vital information about the strategic initiatives about the companies in the market and their outlook for the forecast years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Plastic Pipe market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Plastic Pipe market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Plastic Pipe market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Plastic Pipe Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes

1.2.3 Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

1.2.4 Polypropylene (PP) Pipes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Plastic Pipe Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Building

1.3.4 Drainage

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Plastic Pipe Market

1.4.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Advanced Drainage Systems

2.1.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Details

2.1.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Major Business

2.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Product and Services

2.1.5 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Dura-Line Holdings

2.2.1 Dura-Line Holdings Details

2.2.2 Dura-Line Holdings Major Business

2.2.3 Dura-Line Holdings SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Dura-Line Holdings Product and Services

2.2.5 Dura-Line Holdings Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Cantex

2.3.1 Cantex Details

2.3.2 Cantex Major Business

2.3.3 Cantex SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Cantex Product and Services

2.3.5 Cantex Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Asahi Yukizai

2.4.1 Asahi Yukizai Details

2.4.2 Asahi Yukizai Major Business

2.4.3 Asahi Yukizai SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Asahi Yukizai Product and Services

2.4.5 Asahi Yukizai Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Charter Plastics

2.5.1 Charter Plastics Details

2.5.2 Charter Plastics Major Business

2.5.3 Charter Plastics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Charter Plastics Product and Services

2.5.5 Charter Plastics Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Beetle Plastics

2.6.1 Beetle Plastics Details

2.6.2 Beetle Plastics Major Business

2.6.3 Beetle Plastics Product and Services

2.6.4 Beetle Plastics Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Epsco International

2.7.1 Epsco International Details

2.7.2 Epsco International Major Business

2.7.3 Epsco International Product and Services

2.7.4 Epsco International Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

2.8.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Details

2.8.2 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Major Business

2.8.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Product and Services

2.8.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Certainteed

2.9.1 Certainteed Details

2.9.2 Certainteed Major Business

2.9.3 Certainteed Product and Services

2.9.4 Certainteed Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Endot Industries

2.10.1 Endot Industries Details

2.10.2 Endot Industries Major Business

2.10.3 Endot Industries Product and Services

2.10.4 Endot Industries Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Heritage Plastics

2.11.1 Heritage Plastics Details

2.11.2 Heritage Plastics Major Business

2.11.3 Heritage Plastics Product and Services

2.11.4 Heritage Plastics Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 JM Eagle

2.12.1 JM Eagle Details

2.12.2 JM Eagle Major Business

2.12.3 JM Eagle Product and Services

2.12.4 JM Eagle Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Fibrex

2.13.1 Fibrex Details

2.13.2 Fibrex Major Business

2.13.3 Fibrex Product and Services

2.13.4 Fibrex Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Hobas

2.14.1 Hobas Details

2.14.2 Hobas Major Business

2.14.3 Hobas Product and Services

2.14.4 Hobas Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Genova Products

2.15.1 Genova Products Details

2.15.2 Genova Products Major Business

2.15.3 Genova Products Product and Services

2.15.4 Genova Products Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Fusibond Piping Systems

2.16.1 Fusibond Piping Systems Details

2.16.2 Fusibond Piping Systems Major Business

2.16.3 Fusibond Piping Systems Product and Services

2.16.4 Fusibond Piping Systems Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Lesso

2.17.1 Lesso Details

2.17.2 Lesso Major Business

2.17.3 Lesso Product and Services

2.17.4 Lesso Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Ilpea Industries

2.18.1 Ilpea Industries Details

2.18.2 Ilpea Industries Major Business

2.18.3 Ilpea Industries Product and Services

2.18.4 Ilpea Industries Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Geberit Vertriebs

2.19.1 Geberit Vertriebs Details

2.19.2 Geberit Vertriebs Major Business

2.19.3 Geberit Vertriebs Product and Services

2.19.4 Geberit Vertriebs Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Plastic Pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Plastic Pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Plastic Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Plastic Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Plastic Pipe Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Plastic Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Plastic Pipe Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Plastic Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Plastic Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Plastic Pipe Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Plastic Pipe Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Plastic Pipe Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

