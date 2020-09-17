Global Remote Access Software Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics by 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Remote Access Software industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Remote Access Software and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Remote Access Software Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including __BeyondTrust (Bomgar), SimpleHelp, TeamViewer, Cisco WebEx, F5 Networks, Inc, LogMeIn (GoToMyPC), RemotePC, Rsupport, ASG Technologies, Techinline, ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo), Splashtop, RealVNC, SolarWinds, AnyDesk, Devolutions, Goverlan Reach, Zoho_ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Remote Access Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Remote Access Software

1.2 Classification of Remote Access Software by Type

1.2.1 Global Remote Access Software Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Remote Access Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Cloud-Based Remote Access Software

1.2.4 On-Premise Remote Access Software

1.3 Global Remote Access Software Market by End User

1.3.1 Overview: Global Remote Access Software Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.3.4 Personal Use

1.4 Global Remote Access Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Remote Access Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Remote Access Software (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Remote Access Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Remote Access Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Remote Access Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Remote Access Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Remote Access Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 BeyondTrust (Bomgar)

2.1.1 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) Details

2.1.2 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) Major Business

2.1.3 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) Product and Services

2.1.5 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SimpleHelp

2.2.1 SimpleHelp Details

2.2.2 SimpleHelp Major Business

2.2.3 SimpleHelp SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SimpleHelp Product and Services

2.2.5 SimpleHelp Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 TeamViewer

2.3.1 TeamViewer Details

2.3.2 TeamViewer Major Business

2.3.3 TeamViewer SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 TeamViewer Product and Services

2.3.5 TeamViewer Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cisco WebEx

2.4.1 Cisco WebEx Details

2.4.2 Cisco WebEx Major Business

2.4.3 Cisco WebEx SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Cisco WebEx Product and Services

2.4.5 Cisco WebEx Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 F5 Networks, Inc

2.5.1 F5 Networks, Inc Details

2.5.2 F5 Networks, Inc Major Business

2.5.3 F5 Networks, Inc SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 F5 Networks, Inc Product and Services

2.5.5 F5 Networks, Inc Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 LogMeIn (GoToMyPC)

2.6.1 LogMeIn (GoToMyPC) Details

2.6.2 LogMeIn (GoToMyPC) Major Business

2.6.3 LogMeIn (GoToMyPC) Product and Services

2.6.4 LogMeIn (GoToMyPC) Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 RemotePC

2.7.1 RemotePC Details

2.7.2 RemotePC Major Business

2.7.3 RemotePC Product and Services

2.7.4 RemotePC Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Rsupport

2.8.1 Rsupport Details

2.8.2 Rsupport Major Business

2.8.3 Rsupport Product and Services

2.8.4 Rsupport Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 ASG Technologies

2.9.1 ASG Technologies Details

2.9.2 ASG Technologies Major Business

2.9.3 ASG Technologies Product and Services

2.9.4 ASG Technologies Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Techinline

2.10.1 Techinline Details

2.10.2 Techinline Major Business

2.10.3 Techinline Product and Services

2.10.4 Techinline Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo)

2.11.1 ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo) Details

2.11.2 ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo) Major Business

2.11.3 ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo) Product and Services

2.11.4 ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo) Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Splashtop

2.12.1 Splashtop Details

2.12.2 Splashtop Major Business

2.12.3 Splashtop Product and Services

2.12.4 Splashtop Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 RealVNC

2.13.1 RealVNC Details

2.13.2 RealVNC Major Business

2.13.3 RealVNC Product and Services

2.13.4 RealVNC Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 SolarWinds

2.14.1 SolarWinds Details

2.14.2 SolarWinds Major Business

2.14.3 SolarWinds Product and Services

2.14.4 SolarWinds Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 AnyDesk

2.15.1 AnyDesk Details

2.15.2 AnyDesk Major Business

2.15.3 AnyDesk Product and Services

2.15.4 AnyDesk Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Devolutions

2.16.1 Devolutions Details

2.16.2 Devolutions Major Business

2.16.3 Devolutions Product and Services

2.16.4 Devolutions Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Goverlan Reach

2.17.1 Goverlan Reach Details

2.17.2 Goverlan Reach Major Business

2.17.3 Goverlan Reach Product and Services

2.17.4 Goverlan Reach Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Zoho

2.18.1 Zoho Details

2.18.2 Zoho Major Business

2.18.3 Zoho Product and Services

2.18.3 Zoho Remote Access Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Remote Access Software Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Remote Access Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Remote Access Software Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Remote Access Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Remote Access Software by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Remote Access Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Remote Access Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Remote Access Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Remote Access Software Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud-Based Remote Access Software Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 On-Premise Remote Access Software Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Remote Access Software Market Segment by End User

11.1 Global Remote Access Software Revenue Market Share by End User (2015-2020)

11.2 Remote Access Software Market Forecast by End User (2019-2024)

11.3 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 SMEs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Personal Use Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Remote Access Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Remote Access Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Remote Access Software Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Remote Access Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Remote Access Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Remote Access Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Remote Access Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Remote Access Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

