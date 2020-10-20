Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Industry Data Analysis 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Research Report:

Wolfspeed

Mitsubishi Electric

ROHM

Infineon Technologies

Microchip

STMicroelectronics

BASiC Semiconductor

Littelfuse

ON Semiconductor

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Regions Covered in the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 SiC MOSFET Devices and Modules

1.2.3 SiC Diode Devices

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automobile Use

1.3.3 Industrial Use

1.3.4 Photovoltaic

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Wolfspeed

2.1.1 Wolfspeed Details

2.1.2 Wolfspeed Major Business

2.1.3 Wolfspeed SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Wolfspeed Product and Services

2.1.5 Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Mitsubishi Electric

2.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Details

2.2.2 Mitsubishi Electric Major Business

2.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product and Services

2.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 ROHM

2.3.1 ROHM Details

2.3.2 ROHM Major Business

2.3.3 ROHM SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 ROHM Product and Services

2.3.5 ROHM Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Infineon Technologies

2.4.1 Infineon Technologies Details

2.4.2 Infineon Technologies Major Business

2.4.3 Infineon Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Infineon Technologies Product and Services

2.4.5 Infineon Technologies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Microchip

2.5.1 Microchip Details

2.5.2 Microchip Major Business

2.5.3 Microchip SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Microchip Product and Services

2.5.5 Microchip Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 STMicroelectronics

2.6.1 STMicroelectronics Details

2.6.2 STMicroelectronics Major Business

2.6.3 STMicroelectronics Product and Services

2.6.4 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 BASiC Semiconductor

2.7.1 BASiC Semiconductor Details

2.7.2 BASiC Semiconductor Major Business

2.7.3 BASiC Semiconductor Product and Services

2.7.4 BASiC Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Littelfuse

2.8.1 Littelfuse Details

2.8.2 Littelfuse Major Business

2.8.3 Littelfuse Product and Services

2.8.4 Littelfuse Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 ON Semiconductor

2.9.1 ON Semiconductor Details

2.9.2 ON Semiconductor Major Business

2.9.3 ON Semiconductor Product and Services

2.9.4 ON Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

2.10.1 GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. Details

2.10.2 GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. Major Business

2.10.3 GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. Product and Services

2.10.4 GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

