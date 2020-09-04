Global Soft Drink Industry Research Analysis by 2020- 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Soft Drink industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Soft Drink and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Soft Drink Market Overview:

The latest report on the global Soft Drink market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global Soft Drink market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.

Global Soft Drink Market: Segmentation

The global Soft Drink market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the global market and the essential factors comprising it. This allows giving a better description of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It also notes down socio-economic factors that are impacting the trajectory of the global Soft Drink market.

Global Soft Drink Market: Regional Segmentation

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Soft Drink market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Soft Drink market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Soft Drink Market: Research Methodology

Analysts have aimed at providing the readers with accurate and precise data about the market. For the same reason, they have employed primary and secondary research methodologies. The research report uses top-down and bottom-up approaches for segmentation, interviews for collecting primary data, and various calculative methods for putting together secondary data.

Global Soft Drink Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Soft Drink market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the companies in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Soft Drink Market Research Report:

Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd

Tingyi

Red Bull

Coca-Cola

Danone

PepsiCo

B Natural

Nestle Waters

Dr Pepper Snapple

Arizona Beverages

Kraft

Bai

MD Drinks

Dabur

Bisleri

Monster Beverage

Britvic

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Soft Drink market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Soft Drink market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Soft Drink market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Soft Drink Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Soft Drink Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.2.3 Juices

1.2.4 RTD Tea and Coffee

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Soft Drink Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Overview of Global Soft Drink Market

1.4.1 Global Soft Drink Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd

2.1.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Details

2.1.2 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Major Business

2.1.3 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Product and Services

2.1.5 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Tingyi

2.2.1 Tingyi Details

2.2.2 Tingyi Major Business

2.2.3 Tingyi SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Tingyi Product and Services

2.2.5 Tingyi Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Red Bull

2.3.1 Red Bull Details

2.3.2 Red Bull Major Business

2.3.3 Red Bull SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Red Bull Product and Services

2.3.5 Red Bull Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Coca-Cola

2.4.1 Coca-Cola Details

2.4.2 Coca-Cola Major Business

2.4.3 Coca-Cola SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Coca-Cola Product and Services

2.4.5 Coca-Cola Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Danone

2.5.1 Danone Details

2.5.2 Danone Major Business

2.5.3 Danone SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Danone Product and Services

2.5.5 Danone Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 PepsiCo

2.6.1 PepsiCo Details

2.6.2 PepsiCo Major Business

2.6.3 PepsiCo Product and Services

2.6.4 PepsiCo Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 B Natural

2.7.1 B Natural Details

2.7.2 B Natural Major Business

2.7.3 B Natural Product and Services

2.7.4 B Natural Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Nestle Waters

2.8.1 Nestle Waters Details

2.8.2 Nestle Waters Major Business

2.8.3 Nestle Waters Product and Services

2.8.4 Nestle Waters Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Dr Pepper Snapple

2.9.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Details

2.9.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Major Business

2.9.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Product and Services

2.9.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Arizona Beverages

2.10.1 Arizona Beverages Details

2.10.2 Arizona Beverages Major Business

2.10.3 Arizona Beverages Product and Services

2.10.4 Arizona Beverages Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Kraft

2.11.1 Kraft Details

2.11.2 Kraft Major Business

2.11.3 Kraft Product and Services

2.11.4 Kraft Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Bai

2.12.1 Bai Details

2.12.2 Bai Major Business

2.12.3 Bai Product and Services

2.12.4 Bai Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 MD Drinks

2.13.1 MD Drinks Details

2.13.2 MD Drinks Major Business

2.13.3 MD Drinks Product and Services

2.13.4 MD Drinks Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Dabur

2.14.1 Dabur Details

2.14.2 Dabur Major Business

2.14.3 Dabur Product and Services

2.14.4 Dabur Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Bisleri

2.15.1 Bisleri Details

2.15.2 Bisleri Major Business

2.15.3 Bisleri Product and Services

2.15.4 Bisleri Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Monster Beverage

2.16.1 Monster Beverage Details

2.16.2 Monster Beverage Major Business

2.16.3 Monster Beverage Product and Services

2.16.4 Monster Beverage Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Britvic

2.17.1 Britvic Details

2.17.2 Britvic Major Business

2.17.3 Britvic Product and Services

2.17.4 Britvic Soft Drink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Soft Drink Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Soft Drink Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Soft Drink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Soft Drink Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Soft Drink Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Soft Drink Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Soft Drink Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Soft Drink Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Soft Drink Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Soft Drink Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Soft Drink Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Soft Drink Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Soft Drink Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Soft Drink Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Soft Drink Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Soft Drink Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

