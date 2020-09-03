Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Size and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vertical Turbine Pumps industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Vertical Turbine Pumps and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Vertical Turbine Pumps players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Vertical Turbine Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Vertical Turbine Pumps budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Vertical Turbine Pumps sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Grundfos

KBL

Sulzer

Flowserve

Xylem

Gorman Rupp (National Pump)

Ruthman

Ruhrpumpen

Pentair Aurora Pump

Aoli Machinery

Simflo Pump

Hydroflo Pumps

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ductile Iron Pump

Stainless Steel Pump

Other Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Firefighting

Agriculture

Industrial

Others

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vertical Turbine Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Ductile Iron Pump

1.2.3 Stainless Steel Pump

1.2.4 Other Pump

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Firefighting

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Market

1.4.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Grundfos

2.1.1 Grundfos Details

2.1.2 Grundfos Major Business

2.1.3 Grundfos SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Grundfos Product and Services

2.1.5 Grundfos Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 KBL

2.2.1 KBL Details

2.2.2 KBL Major Business

2.2.3 KBL SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 KBL Product and Services

2.2.5 KBL Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sulzer

2.3.1 Sulzer Details

2.3.2 Sulzer Major Business

2.3.3 Sulzer SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sulzer Product and Services

2.3.5 Sulzer Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Flowserve

2.4.1 Flowserve Details

2.4.2 Flowserve Major Business

2.4.3 Flowserve SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Flowserve Product and Services

2.4.5 Flowserve Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Xylem

2.5.1 Xylem Details

2.5.2 Xylem Major Business

2.5.3 Xylem SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Xylem Product and Services

2.5.5 Xylem Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Gorman Rupp (National Pump)

2.6.1 Gorman Rupp (National Pump) Details

2.6.2 Gorman Rupp (National Pump) Major Business

2.6.3 Gorman Rupp (National Pump) Product and Services

2.6.4 Gorman Rupp (National Pump) Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Ruthman

2.7.1 Ruthman Details

2.7.2 Ruthman Major Business

2.7.3 Ruthman Product and Services

2.7.4 Ruthman Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Ruhrpumpen

2.8.1 Ruhrpumpen Details

2.8.2 Ruhrpumpen Major Business

2.8.3 Ruhrpumpen Product and Services

2.8.4 Ruhrpumpen Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Pentair Aurora Pump

2.9.1 Pentair Aurora Pump Details

2.9.2 Pentair Aurora Pump Major Business

2.9.3 Pentair Aurora Pump Product and Services

2.9.4 Pentair Aurora Pump Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Aoli Machinery

2.10.1 Aoli Machinery Details

2.10.2 Aoli Machinery Major Business

2.10.3 Aoli Machinery Product and Services

2.10.4 Aoli Machinery Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Simflo Pump

2.11.1 Simflo Pump Details

2.11.2 Simflo Pump Major Business

2.11.3 Simflo Pump Product and Services

2.11.4 Simflo Pump Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Hydroflo Pumps

2.12.1 Hydroflo Pumps Details

2.12.2 Hydroflo Pumps Major Business

2.12.3 Hydroflo Pumps Product and Services

2.12.4 Hydroflo Pumps Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Vertical Turbine Pumps Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Vertical Turbine Pumps Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Vertical Turbine Pumps Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

