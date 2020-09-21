Global Video Production Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Video Production Services industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Video Production Services and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Scope of the Report:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Grupo Secuoya

ITP Media Group

Meredith Corporation

IProspect

Vital Design

Company 3

Yello Digital Marketing

Wieden + Kennedy

Spectrum Reach

Shootsta

Flatworld Solutions

Digital Domain

Crystal CG

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Promotional Videos

Corporate Videos

Training Videos

Entertainment Videos

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Film Industry

Advertisement Companies

Corporate and Training Institutes

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Video Production Services product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Video Production Services, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Video Production Services in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Video Production Services competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Video Production Services breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Video Production Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Production Services sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Video Production Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Production Services

1.2 Classification of Video Production Services by Type

1.2.1 Global Video Production Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Video Production Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Promotional Videos

1.2.4 Corporate Videos

1.2.5 Training Videos

1.2.6 Entertainment Videos

1.3 Global Video Production Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Video Production Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Film Industry

1.3.3 Advertisement Companies

1.3.4 Corporate and Training Institutes

1.4 Global Video Production Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Video Production Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Video Production Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Video Production Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Video Production Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Video Production Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Video Production Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Video Production Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Grupo Secuoya

2.1.1 Grupo Secuoya Details

2.1.2 Grupo Secuoya Major Business

2.1.3 Grupo Secuoya SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Grupo Secuoya Product and Services

2.1.5 Grupo Secuoya Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ITP Media Group

2.2.1 ITP Media Group Details

2.2.2 ITP Media Group Major Business

2.2.3 ITP Media Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ITP Media Group Product and Services

2.2.5 ITP Media Group Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Meredith Corporation

2.3.1 Meredith Corporation Details

2.3.2 Meredith Corporation Major Business

2.3.3 Meredith Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Meredith Corporation Product and Services

2.3.5 Meredith Corporation Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 IProspect

2.4.1 IProspect Details

2.4.2 IProspect Major Business

2.4.3 IProspect SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 IProspect Product and Services

2.4.5 IProspect Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Vital Design

2.5.1 Vital Design Details

2.5.2 Vital Design Major Business

2.5.3 Vital Design SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Vital Design Product and Services

2.5.5 Vital Design Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Company 3

2.6.1 Company 3 Details

2.6.2 Company 3 Major Business

2.6.3 Company 3 Product and Services

2.6.4 Company 3 Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Yello Digital Marketing

2.7.1 Yello Digital Marketing Details

2.7.2 Yello Digital Marketing Major Business

2.7.3 Yello Digital Marketing Product and Services

2.7.4 Yello Digital Marketing Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Wieden + Kennedy

2.8.1 Wieden + Kennedy Details

2.8.2 Wieden + Kennedy Major Business

2.8.3 Wieden + Kennedy Product and Services

2.8.4 Wieden + Kennedy Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Spectrum Reach

2.9.1 Spectrum Reach Details

2.9.2 Spectrum Reach Major Business

2.9.3 Spectrum Reach Product and Services

2.9.4 Spectrum Reach Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Shootsta

2.10.1 Shootsta Details

2.10.2 Shootsta Major Business

2.10.3 Shootsta Product and Services

2.10.4 Shootsta Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Flatworld Solutions

2.11.1 Flatworld Solutions Details

2.11.2 Flatworld Solutions Major Business

2.11.3 Flatworld Solutions Product and Services

2.11.4 Flatworld Solutions Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Digital Domain

2.12.1 Digital Domain Details

2.12.2 Digital Domain Major Business

2.12.3 Digital Domain Product and Services

2.12.4 Digital Domain Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Crystal CG

2.13.1 Crystal CG Details

2.13.2 Crystal CG Major Business

2.13.3 Crystal CG Product and Services

2.13.4 Crystal CG Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Video Production Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Video Production Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Video Production Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Video Production Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Video Production Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Video Production Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Video Production Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Video Production Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Video Production Services Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Video Production Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Video Production Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Video Production Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Video Production Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Video Production Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Video Production Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Video Production Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Video Production Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Promotional Videos Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Corporate Videos Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Training Videos Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Entertainment Videos Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Video Production Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Video Production Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Video Production Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Film Industry Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Advertisement Companies Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Corporate and Training Institutes Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Video Production Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Video Production Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Video Production Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Video Production Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Video Production Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Video Production Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Video Production Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Video Production Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

