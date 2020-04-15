GlobalNext Generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Diabetes has become a major reason for death worldwide in recent years. As diabetes is incurable, proper medication combined with blood glucose monitoring enhances treatment efficiency. There are several complications in diabetes, people with diabetes don’t feel any particular symptoms, unless they are experiencing unbalanced blood glucose levels in body. For e.g. Hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. Hyperglycemic condition leads to significant damage to few organs, which then creates complications of diabetes patients. Daily continuous glucose monitoring is essential for managing diabetes. Self-testing also can be done by next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems which are best for diabetes care. The Next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems allows patients to for taking measures to better control the diabetes levels. The point of care devices are majorly used for next generation continuous glucose monitoring purposes and next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems are the most advanced technological devices. Traditional glucose monitoring systems primarily consist of glucose sensors based on electrochemical methods used for frequent blood glucose level analysis. This blood glucose monitoring systems are incontinent as it requires small blood sample for every detection by finger-pricking method resulting in poor patient compliance. Moreover, instantaneous monitoring sensors does not show real-time blood glucose information, and thus are unable to warn of hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic events in advance. The next generation continuous glucose monitoring system provides real time analysis of blood glucose levels and are non-invasive. The next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems can be linked to an insulin delivery pump to form an artificial pancreas and the benefit of next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems point-of-care tests for the self-management of diabetes patients is the reduced time length spent in hypoglycemia and the increased time in euglycemia.

The global next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of diabetics. According to a WHO report the number of diabetic patients has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in year 2014. And 1.6 million people died due to diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths were recorded due to high blood glucose in year 2012. Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle with unhealthy food has increased the diabetic cases in recent years. Introduction of Wave-Sense technological products will propel the growth of next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market. Growing geriatric population with diabetes have boosted the growth in the global next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market. However, lack of awareness and inadequate reimbursements for devices hamper the next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market growth.

The global Next Generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is segmented on basis of Product type and end user.

The next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market can be Segmented by Product Type: Transmitters & Receivers Sensors Insulin Pumps

The next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems Segmentation by End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic centers Home care



The AgaMatrix Inc. has launched insulin pump use with the diabetic next generation continuous glucose monitoring system integrated with advanced wave sense technology. The Dexcom 6 monitor is also the new launch in next generation glucose monitoring series of devices, it uses the stand alone sensor in combination with insulin pumps. The new technology integrated next generation continuous glucose monitoring insulin pumps and sensor segment is expected to account for the largest share in the next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market due to higher adoption and bulk purchases. Whereas, among end users hospitals and diagnostic centers is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of diabetes, rapid acceptance of novel technologies. Europe also shows second highest witness growth in next generation continuous blood glucose monitoring systems market owning to higher presence of diabetic patients. However, the next generation continuous blood glucose monitoring systems market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast.

Some of the key players involved in global next generation continuous glucose monitoring systems market ,

Dexcom, Inc.

Insulet Corporation, Baxter International Inc.

Abbott Laboratories, Animas Corporation

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Medtronic plc.

AgaMatrix

Tanden Diabetes Care

