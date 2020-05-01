HBPA Epoxy Resin Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2026 | Aditya Birla Chemicals, Anhui Xinyuan Chemical Company, Emerald Performance Material, Huntsman

Global Hydrogenated BisphenolA (HBPA) Epoxy Resin Market is accounted for $1.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand in the power generation industry and increase in protecting concrete floors in the industrial and commercial facilities are the key factors driving the market growth. However, price volatility of raw materials is hindering the market growth.

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A is used in the preparation of epoxy resins where good color stability and improved weatherability are important for lasting quality. Epoxy resin has many industrial applications for a variety of purposes such as sealants, varnishes and paints, etc. Areas of application include casting, laminating, coatings, and fiber production.

By Application, Electronics and Electric (E&E) Coating held considerable growth during the forecast period. The Electronics and Electric (E&E) sector is an important and growing segment for Hydrogenated BisphenolA (HBPA) Epoxy Resins. The Versatility of this coating combined with the durability, strength and cost effectiveness make it the ideal material for designers and manufacturers. By geography, North America commanded considerable market share attributed to increasing urbanization and growing industrialization are leading to an increase in demand for electricity.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hydrogenated BisphenolA (HBPA) Epoxy Resin include Atul Ltd, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Anhui Xinyuan Chemical Company, Emerald Performance Material, Huntsman Corporation, Hexion, New Japan Chemical Company, Kukdo Chemical, Sir Industriale and Nagase America Corporation.

Physical Forms Covered:

– Solid

– Liquid

Types Covered:

– Manual

– Automatic

– Semi-Automatic

Applications Covered:

– Industrial Coating

– Electronics and Electric (E&E) Coating

– Other Applications

