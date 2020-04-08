High Density Polyethylene Market Report, Price, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

As per the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “High Density Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global high-density polyethylene market size reached a value of US$ 68 Billion in 2019. High density polyethylene (HDPE) refers to one of the most durable and versatile thermoplastics which is manufactured by applying intense heat to petroleum under controlled conditions. The high tensile strength and light weight of HDPE adds to its immense popularity making it ideal for manufacturing various kinds of containers and materials. Additionally, HDPE can withstand environmental stresses such as high-temperature treatment and does not create any harmful emissions during its manufacturing or application. Some of the other advantages of HDPE include longer lifespan, moderate price point, resistance to corrosion, chemicals, climate changes, and ease of handling, installing and transportation.

Market Trends:

As a result of growing environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly being cautious about the products they purchase and thus, are shifting towards eco-friendly options like HDPE products. In the packaging industry, HDPE finds application in the production of plastic bags, containers, bottles, and caps and closures which are further used in the food and beverage sector. Along with this, HDPE films are employed for packing food on account of their low odor and excellent chemical resistance. A rise in the demand for packaged food due to hectic lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers has provided a thrust to the growth of the market across the globe. In the non-food industry, HDPE is used in the manufacturing of containers for soaps, shampoos, detergents, conditioners, bleaches and creams so as to protect the product from spilling as well as various environmental factors. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 84 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

Naphtha

Natural Gas

Others

Amongst these, naphtha accounts for a dominant share in the global market.

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Gas Phase Process

Slurry Process

Solution Process

Market Breakup by Application:

Blow Molding

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Pipes and Extrusion

Others

Presently, blow molding remains the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Market Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been segregated as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the total share due to rising population in the region.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Dynalab Corp.

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

INEOS Olefins and Polymers USA

INEOS Olefins and Polymers Europe

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

SINOPEC Beijing Yanshan Company

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Braskem, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.

Prime Polymer Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

