Impact of Covid-19 on Aluminum Extruded Products market [ PDF ] to Undertake Strapping Growth at CAGR of the End 2026 | Sapa AS, Alcoa, Constellium, Hindalco Industries, Kaiser Aluminum, ALUPCO

Aluminum Extruded Products Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Garner Insights has titled a new research report named as Aluminum Extruded Products Market 2020 to its consistently extending database. The report clarifies this through a series of channels which include data ranging from rudimentary data to an undeniable estimate. It consolidates all the fundamental factors that are foreseen to change inside the market. The information would thus be used to heighten an organization’s standing in the worldwide market.

Aluminum extrusion is a technique used to transform aluminum alloy into objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile for a wide range of uses. The extrusion process makes the most of aluminum’s unique combination of physical characteristics. Its malleability allows it to be easily machined and cast, and yet aluminum is one third the density and stiffness of steel so the resulting products offer strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals.

The market for aluminum-extruded products is growing due to increase in demand from end-use industries such as construction, machinery & equipment, automotive, and mass transport. The growth of this market is fueled by the growth of its end-use industries. Along with the same, the rise in demand for sustainable & recyclable aluminum material has fueled the market for aluminum-extruded products. Emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and oil-centric GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) possess a great potential for the aluminum-extruded products market.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Sapa AS, Alcoa, Constellium, Hindalco Industries, Kaiser Aluminum, ALUPCO, Gulf Extrusions, TALCO, Aluminum Corporation of China, China Zhongwang

Based on end-users, the automotive sector is expected to grow rapidly with the boom in the automotive industry and the increase in the use of Aluminum Extruded products by the automotive manufacturers. The increasing concern of the automobile users for greenhouse gas emissions is also contributing to the growth of the market. The growth of automotive sector in the Aluminum Extruded Products is also expected to be due to factors such as increasing emphasis on the lightweight cars and the introduction of various government initiatives for encouragement of foreign direct investments.

China presently accounts for more 40 per cent of the global market share. During the forecast period it is expected to grow at a rate of 8 per cent. The increase in industrial consumption of extruded aluminium will drive the market in China.

India is a fledgling market for aluminium extrusions. Current per capita consumption of aluminium extrusion here is amongst the lowest in the world. But the country holds immense potential. India’s infrastructure is undergoing a major overhaul. Smart cities are coming up; metro railway networks are being built across Tier 1 cities. And with the recent onslaughts of e-commerce, preferences of contemporary urban Indians are changing day in and day out. To keep pace with these changing socio-economic trends, core and ancillary industries such as aluminium extrusions are bringing out solutions that are global in their concepts, yet perfectly fitted for the local usage. It seems Indian aluminium makers are finally repositioning themselves in the global value chain. This was much needed given the cyclicality of aluminium business, capacity built-up from time to time, and price volatility. With the Central government betting big on ‘Make in India’, more aluminium extrusion manufacturers and suppliers are expected come on stream with the vision to grow through planned investment and strategic expansion.

Aluminium extrusion market worldwide is highly fragmented with only a handful of big players dominating the spectrum. Among the top aluminium extruders are the brands like Alcoa, Hindalco-Novelis, Hydro-Sapa, Gulf Extrusion, EGA, Constellium, and Kaiser Aluminum. With demand for aluminium extrusion products growing stronger, more manufacturers and suppliers are expected to join the league. For that to happen a more conducive international trade environment is needed where there will be fair competition and faster adoption of technology across the borders.

Global Aluminum Extruded Products market size will increase to 110700 Million US$ by 2025, from 70500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Extruded Products.

This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Extruded Products market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminum Extruded Products breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Important Type Coverage:

Mill-finished, Powder-coated, Anodized

Segment by Applications

Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery & Equipment

The Aluminum Extruded Products report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the Aluminum Extruded Products market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

The industry report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Some Of The Major Geographies Included In This Study:

North America (U.S and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Some major points covered in this Aluminum Extruded Products Market report:

1. An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data.

2. The market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments.

3. In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends.

4. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players.

5. The Aluminum Extruded Products market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

