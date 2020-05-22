Impact of Covid-19 on Automatic Transmission (AT) market has huge growth in industry : AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai, Daimler, Jatco, Ford

Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Garner Insights has titled a new research report named as Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2020 to its consistently extending database. The report clarifies this through a series of channels which include data ranging from rudimentary data to an undeniable estimate. It consolidates all the fundamental factors that are foreseen to change inside the market. The information would thus be used to heighten an organization’s standing in the worldwide market.

Automatic Transmission (AT) is an automobile part which can change the automobile’s speed and torque by hydraulic transmission and gear combination; it includes hydraulic torque converter, planetary gear and hydraulic control system.

So far, the automatic transmission (AT) technology is relatively close, the core technology is mastered by some big vehicle company, the price occupies about 10% of the whole vehicle, the imported automatic transmission (AT)’s price is higher than China’s price.

The vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) has higher fuel consumption than the vehicles which install manual transmission and the vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) are easier driving than the vehicles which installs manual transmission. So, the automatic transmission (AT) installed proportion is different in different country due to different countries’ oil price and driving feeling. The US vehicle has about 95% installed proportion, the Japan vehicle has about 90% installed proportion, the EU has about less than 20% installed proportion, the China vehicle has about 45% installed proportion from about 35% to 45%.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai, Daimler, Jatco, Ford, HONDA, Toyota, FIAT, SHANXI Fast, GEELY, Shengrui

The automatic transmission (AT) is mainly produced by the above listed company, like Aisin, ZF, Jatco and so on, these companies occupied more than 90% market share in 2014.

US and China is the two highest consumption countries in automatic transmission (AT) market, the US can meet its demand, but China can’t meet its demand, its automatic transmission (AT) depends on the import and the automatic transmission (AT) produced in China are mainly produced by the joint venture enterprise, China’s domestic enterprises only occupy about 10% market share. In the future, the proportion of installing automatic transmission (AT) will increase, the China’s domestic enterprises’ market share may increase.

Although sales of automatic transmission (AT) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automatic transmission (AT) field hastily.

The global Automatic Transmission (AT) market was 141100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 158900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The Important Type Coverage:

4 HP, 5 HP, 6 HP, 7 HP, 8 HP, 9 HP, 10 HP

Segment by Applications

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

The Automatic Transmission (AT) report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the Automatic Transmission (AT) market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

The industry report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Some Of The Major Geographies Included In This Study:

North America (U.S and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Some major points covered in this Automatic Transmission (AT) Market report:

1. An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data.

2. The market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments.

3. In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends.

4. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players.

5. The Automatic Transmission (AT) market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

