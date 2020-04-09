Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Invisible Orthodontics Market | Trends, Challenges, In-Depth Insights, Strategies

The report titled Global Invisible Orthodontics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Invisible Orthodontics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Invisible Orthodontics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Invisible Orthodontics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Invisible Orthodontics market include _Align Technology, Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schien (Ortho Organizers, Inc), Ormco, 3M, Dentsply Sirona, TP Orthodontics, Inc, Angelalign, ClearPath Orthodontics, Smartee, American Orthodontics, HengHui Technologies Ltd (IROK), ASO International Inc, Clickalign, DynaFlex, G&H Orthodontics, Magicalign, Scheu-Dental GmbH, BioMers, DB Orthodontics, K Line Europe GmbH, Hibeauty, Geniova Market

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Invisible Orthodontics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Invisible Orthodontics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Invisible Orthodontics industry.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Segment By Type:

Ceramic Braces, Clear Aligners, Lingual Braces, Clear Aligners was the largest segment of Invisible Orthodontics, with a market share of 86% in 2018. Market

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Segment By Applications:

Hospitals, Dental Clinics

Critical questions addressed by the Invisible Orthodontics Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Invisible Orthodontics market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Invisible Orthodontics market develop in the mid to long term?

Reasons to Buy the Report

Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Invisible Orthodontics market

report on the global Invisible Orthodontics market Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth

The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Invisible Orthodontics market

and various tendencies of the global Invisible Orthodontics market It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends , current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Invisible Orthodontics market

, used, and adopted by leading players of the global Invisible Orthodontics market It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Invisible Orthodontics market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

of the global Invisible Orthodontics market and carefully guides established players for further market growth Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Invisible Orthodontics market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Invisible Orthodontics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Ceramic Braces

1.3.3 Clear Aligners

1.3.4 Lingual Braces

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Dental Clinics 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Invisible Orthodontics Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Invisible Orthodontics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Invisible Orthodontics Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Invisible Orthodontics Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Invisible Orthodontics Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Invisible Orthodontics Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Invisible Orthodontics Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Invisible Orthodontics Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Invisible Orthodontics as of 2019)

3.4 Global Invisible Orthodontics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Invisible Orthodontics Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Invisible Orthodontics Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Invisible Orthodontics Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Invisible Orthodontics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Invisible Orthodontics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Invisible Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Invisible Orthodontics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Invisible Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Invisible Orthodontics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Invisible Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Invisible Orthodontics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 India

6.7.1 India Invisible Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 India Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.7.4 India Invisible Orthodontics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Southeast Asia

6.8.1 Southeast Asia Invisible Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Southeast Asia Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.8.4 Southeast Asia Invisible Orthodontics Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Invisible Orthodontics Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Invisible Orthodontics Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Align Technology

8.1.1 Align Technology Corporation Information

8.1.2 Align Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Align Technology Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.1.5 Align Technology SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Align Technology Recent Developments

8.2 Institut Straumann AG

8.2.1 Institut Straumann AG Corporation Information

8.2.2 Institut Straumann AG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Institut Straumann AG Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.2.5 Institut Straumann AG SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Institut Straumann AG Recent Developments

8.3 Henry Schien (Ortho Organizers, Inc)

8.3.1 Henry Schien (Ortho Organizers, Inc) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Henry Schien (Ortho Organizers, Inc) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Henry Schien (Ortho Organizers, Inc) Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.3.5 Henry Schien (Ortho Organizers, Inc) SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Henry Schien (Ortho Organizers, Inc) Recent Developments

8.4 Ormco

8.4.1 Ormco Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ormco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Ormco Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.4.5 Ormco SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Ormco Recent Developments

8.5 3M

8.5.1 3M Corporation Information

8.5.2 3M Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 3M Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.5.5 3M SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 3M Recent Developments

8.6 Dentsply Sirona

8.6.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

8.6.3 Dentsply Sirona Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.6.5 Dentsply Sirona SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Dentsply Sirona Recent Developments

8.7 TP Orthodontics, Inc

8.7.1 TP Orthodontics, Inc Corporation Information

8.7.2 TP Orthodontics, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 TP Orthodontics, Inc Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.7.5 TP Orthodontics, Inc SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 TP Orthodontics, Inc Recent Developments

8.8 Angelalign

8.8.1 Angelalign Corporation Information

8.8.2 Angelalign Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Angelalign Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.8.5 Angelalign SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Angelalign Recent Developments

8.9 ClearPath Orthodontics

8.9.1 ClearPath Orthodontics Corporation Information

8.9.2 ClearPath Orthodontics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 ClearPath Orthodontics Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.9.5 ClearPath Orthodontics SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 ClearPath Orthodontics Recent Developments

8.10 Smartee

8.10.1 Smartee Corporation Information

8.10.2 Smartee Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Smartee Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.10.5 Smartee SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Smartee Recent Developments

8.11 American Orthodontics

8.11.1 American Orthodontics Corporation Information

8.11.2 American Orthodontics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 American Orthodontics Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.11.5 American Orthodontics SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 American Orthodontics Recent Developments

8.12 HengHui Technologies Ltd (IROK)

8.12.1 HengHui Technologies Ltd (IROK) Corporation Information

8.12.2 HengHui Technologies Ltd (IROK) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 HengHui Technologies Ltd (IROK) Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.12.5 HengHui Technologies Ltd (IROK) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 HengHui Technologies Ltd (IROK) Recent Developments

8.13 ASO International Inc

8.13.1 ASO International Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 ASO International Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 ASO International Inc Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.13.5 ASO International Inc SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 ASO International Inc Recent Developments

8.14 Clickalign

8.14.1 Clickalign Corporation Information

8.14.2 Clickalign Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Clickalign Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.14.5 Clickalign SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Clickalign Recent Developments

8.15 DynaFlex

8.15.1 DynaFlex Corporation Information

8.15.2 DynaFlex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 DynaFlex Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.15.5 DynaFlex SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 DynaFlex Recent Developments

8.16 G&H Orthodontics

8.16.1 G&H Orthodontics Corporation Information

8.16.2 G&H Orthodontics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 G&H Orthodontics Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.16.5 G&H Orthodontics SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 G&H Orthodontics Recent Developments

8.17 Magicalign

8.17.1 Magicalign Corporation Information

8.17.2 Magicalign Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Magicalign Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.17.5 Magicalign SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Magicalign Recent Developments

8.18 Scheu-Dental GmbH

8.18.1 Scheu-Dental GmbH Corporation Information

8.18.2 Scheu-Dental GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Scheu-Dental GmbH Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.18.5 Scheu-Dental GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Scheu-Dental GmbH Recent Developments

8.19 BioMers

8.19.1 BioMers Corporation Information

8.19.2 BioMers Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 BioMers Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.19.5 BioMers SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 BioMers Recent Developments

8.20 DB Orthodontics

8.20.1 DB Orthodontics Corporation Information

8.20.2 DB Orthodontics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 DB Orthodontics Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.20.5 DB Orthodontics SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 DB Orthodontics Recent Developments

8.21 K Line Europe GmbH

8.21.1 K Line Europe GmbH Corporation Information

8.21.2 K Line Europe GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 K Line Europe GmbH Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.21.5 K Line Europe GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 K Line Europe GmbH Recent Developments

8.22 Hibeauty

8.22.1 Hibeauty Corporation Information

8.22.2 Hibeauty Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 Hibeauty Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.22.5 Hibeauty SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Hibeauty Recent Developments

8.23 Geniova

8.23.1 Geniova Corporation Information

8.23.2 Geniova Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.23.3 Geniova Invisible Orthodontics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Invisible Orthodontics Products and Services

8.23.5 Geniova SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 Geniova Recent Developments 9 Invisible Orthodontics Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Invisible Orthodontics Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Invisible Orthodontics Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 India

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 10 Invisible Orthodontics Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Invisible Orthodontics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Invisible Orthodontics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Invisible Orthodontics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Invisible Orthodontics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Invisible Orthodontics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Invisible Orthodontics Sales Channels

11.2.2 Invisible Orthodontics Distributors

11.3 Invisible Orthodontics Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

