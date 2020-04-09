In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Dental Material Market | Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges

The report titled Global Dental Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dental Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dental Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dental Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Dental Material market include _3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Ivoclar Vivadent, Mitsui Chemicals, GC Corporation, Ultradent, Shofu Dental, VOCO GmbH, Coltene, VITA Zahnfabrik, Upcera Dental, Aidite, Huge Dental, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Zirkonzahn Market

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Dental Material industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Dental Material manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Dental Material industry.

Global Dental Material Market Segment By Type:

Ceramic, Amalgam, Composite, Others, The proportion of amalgam in 2017 was about 37%. Market

Global Dental Material Market Segment By Applications:

Dental Clinic, Hospital, Others

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Dental Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Dental Material Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Ceramic

1.3.3 Amalgam

1.3.4 Composite

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Dental Material Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Dental Clinic

1.4.3 Hospital

1.4.4 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Dental Material Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Dental Material Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Dental Material Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Dental Material Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Dental Material Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Dental Material Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Dental Material Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Dental Material Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Dental Material Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Dental Material Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Dental Material Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Dental Material Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dental Material Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Dental Material Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Dental Material Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Dental Material Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dental Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dental Material as of 2019)

3.4 Global Dental Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Dental Material Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dental Material Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Dental Material Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dental Material Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dental Material Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Dental Material Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Dental Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dental Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Dental Material Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Dental Material Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Dental Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Dental Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dental Material Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Dental Material Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Dental Material Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Dental Material Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Dental Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Dental Material Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Dental Material Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Dental Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Dental Material Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Dental Material Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Dental Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Dental Material Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Dental Material Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Dental Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Dental Material Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Dental Material Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Dental Material Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Dental Material Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Dental Material Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Dental Material Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Dental Material Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Dental Material Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Dental Material Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Dental Material Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Dental Material Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Dental Material Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Dental Material Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Dental Material Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Dental Material Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Dental Material Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Dental Material Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Dental Material Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Material Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Material Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Dental Material Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M ESPE

8.1.1 3M ESPE Corporation Information

8.1.2 3M ESPE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 3M ESPE Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.1.5 3M ESPE SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 3M ESPE Recent Developments

8.2 Dentsply Sirona

8.2.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dentsply Sirona Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.2.5 Dentsply Sirona SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Dentsply Sirona Recent Developments

8.3 Danaher

8.3.1 Danaher Corporation Information

8.3.2 Danaher Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Danaher Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.3.5 Danaher SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Danaher Recent Developments

8.4 Ivoclar Vivadent

8.4.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.4.5 Ivoclar Vivadent SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Developments

8.5 Mitsui Chemicals

8.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

8.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

8.6 GC Corporation

8.6.1 GC Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.3 GC Corporation Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.6.5 GC Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 GC Corporation Recent Developments

8.7 Ultradent

8.7.1 Ultradent Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ultradent Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Ultradent Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.7.5 Ultradent SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Ultradent Recent Developments

8.8 Shofu Dental

8.8.1 Shofu Dental Corporation Information

8.8.2 Shofu Dental Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Shofu Dental Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.8.5 Shofu Dental SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Shofu Dental Recent Developments

8.9 VOCO GmbH

8.9.1 VOCO GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 VOCO GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 VOCO GmbH Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.9.5 VOCO GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 VOCO GmbH Recent Developments

8.10 Coltene

8.10.1 Coltene Corporation Information

8.10.2 Coltene Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Coltene Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.10.5 Coltene SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Coltene Recent Developments

8.11 VITA Zahnfabrik

8.11.1 VITA Zahnfabrik Corporation Information

8.11.2 VITA Zahnfabrik Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 VITA Zahnfabrik Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.11.5 VITA Zahnfabrik SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 VITA Zahnfabrik Recent Developments

8.12 Upcera Dental

8.12.1 Upcera Dental Corporation Information

8.12.2 Upcera Dental Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Upcera Dental Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.12.5 Upcera Dental SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Upcera Dental Recent Developments

8.13 Aidite

8.13.1 Aidite Corporation Information

8.13.2 Aidite Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Aidite Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.13.5 Aidite SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Aidite Recent Developments

8.14 Huge Dental

8.14.1 Huge Dental Corporation Information

8.14.2 Huge Dental Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Huge Dental Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.14.5 Huge Dental SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Huge Dental Recent Developments

8.15 Kuraray Noritake Dental

8.15.1 Kuraray Noritake Dental Corporation Information

8.15.2 Kuraray Noritake Dental Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Kuraray Noritake Dental Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.15.5 Kuraray Noritake Dental SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Kuraray Noritake Dental Recent Developments

8.16 Zirkonzahn

8.16.1 Zirkonzahn Corporation Information

8.16.2 Zirkonzahn Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Zirkonzahn Dental Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Dental Material Products and Services

8.16.5 Zirkonzahn SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Zirkonzahn Recent Developments 9 Dental Material Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Dental Material Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Dental Material Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Dental Material Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Dental Material Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Dental Material Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Dental Material Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Dental Material Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Dental Material Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Dental Material Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Dental Material Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Dental Material Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Dental Material Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Dental Material Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Material Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Material Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Dental Material Sales Channels

11.2.2 Dental Material Distributors

11.3 Dental Material Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

