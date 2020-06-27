India and China Dominate Demand in BRICS Oral Care Market

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Oral Care’ market for the period 2014-2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in oral care and its increasing contribution to the overall personal care industry, which has given rise to a futuristic market: Oral Care, which is significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises. Increasing consumer awareness with regard to better oral hygiene is expected to fuel the oral care market across the globe. Furthermore, dentist recommendations for adoption of various-related products majorly in countries such as India, China and Brazil is projected to lead to a shift in consumer preference in the coming years. This is further expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the oral care market in BRICS region.

The oral care market report starts with an overview of personal care market. In addition, this section includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Oral Care market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the Oral Care Market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The BRICS oral care market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the segmentation includes primary and secondary oral care products respectively. The primary oral care products comprises toothbrush and toothpaste, wherein the secondary oral care products include mouthwash, dental floss, denture care and others. The toothbrush segment is further sub-segmented into specialised, mid-tier and kids. Toothpaste sub-segmentation includes gel toothpaste and non-gel toothpaste. The mouthwash segment comprises flavoured, conventional and organic toothpaste. The sub-segments of dental floss include waxed, unwaxed, flavoured, unflavoured, thread and tape floss respectively. Furthermore, the denture care segment is broadly sub-segmented as denture care products and denture care fixtures. Denture care product are further categorised as cleanser, adhesive and paste, whereas the denture care fixtures include complete, partial and over denture fixtures respectively.A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size. High consumer preference for convenience and ease at maintaining oral hygiene is increasing popularity of portable and cordless water flossers.

In the next section, FMI covers the Oral Care market performance in terms of distribution channel, since being a consumer product, traction of distribution channel is of utmost importance for market analysis. The primary focus of the following section is to analyse the adoption of oral care products primary as well as secondary across the BRICS region; the distribution channels covered under the scope of the report are convenience stores, department stores, direct selling, general merchandise retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machines, speciality stores & pharmacies, direct selling and others. The baby teeth care products market is expected to regsiter a healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period.

As highlighted earlier, the Oral Care market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and countries. All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis on the product type and distribution channel of the Oral Care market report. The sections provide detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights Oral Care adoption by countries. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the Oral Care ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings for specific products. This study discusses the key country trends contributing to growth of the Oral Care market in BRICS, as well as analyses the degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each country. Key countries assessed in this report include Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep–27

All the above sections, by product type, by distribution channel or by countries, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Oral Care market for the period 2014 –2020. We have considered 2013 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the Oral Care market size, we have considered revenue generated by the oral care manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by Value across the Oral care market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Oral Care market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Oral Care market.

As previously highlighted, the Oral Care market is split into a number of segments, sub-segments and categories. All the Oral Care segments in terms of product type, distribution channel and countries are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the Oral Care market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments and sub-segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Oral Care market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of oral acre products along with preferred distribution channel across the BRICS region in the near future, Future Market Insights developed the Oral Care Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Oral Care Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in Oral Care product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are Oral Care product manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Oral Care value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in Oral Care marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Oral Care space. Key competitors covered are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway and Dabur.

To know more about this market, request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep–27

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: [email protected]

Press Office: [email protected]

Blog: http://packagingworldnews.com/

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/