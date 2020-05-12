Indian Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Market Set to Generate $1,000.0 Million Revenue by 2023

Owing to the burgeoning sales of automobiles, on account of the swift urbanization, soaring urban population levels, and rising income of the people, the demand for automotive human–machine interfaces (HMI) will exhibit huge growth in India in the coming years. Since the last few decades, there has been a massive increase in the urban population in the country, especially in the tier 1 and tier 2 cities. As per the census data, the urban population of the nation increased from 28.5% to 31.2% from 2001 to 2011.

Powered by the above-mentioned factors, the Indian automotive HMI market attained a value of $466.9 million in 2017, and it is further expected to generate revenue of around $1,000.0 million by 2023, demonstrating a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Automotive HMI systems act as a bridge between the users and the vehicle, through multiple types of media, namely visual, mechanical, and acoustic. Amongst these, visual HMI systems recorded the highest usage in the past, mainly on account of the soaring adoption of these interfaces in medium-sized cars.

In India, the western part of the country registered the highest adoption of automotive HMI systems in 2017. This is primarily attributed to the huge sales of premium and medium-range cars in this part of the country in the last few years. The northern and southern regions of the country also recorded huge sales of passenger cars, owing to the high purchasing power of the people, which significantly boosted the demand for automotive HMI systems in these regions.

INDIA AUTOMOTIVE HMI MARKET