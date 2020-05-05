Indian Digital Transformation Market to Display Monumental Growth till 2024: P&S Intelligence

From papyrus to paper, people came a long way in recording their thoughts and passing them to others. In the later part of the 20th century, with the arrival of computers, mobile phones with SMS, and the internet, our way of communicating changed further. Yet, the full potential of the digital technology remains unutilized, as a lot of content is still produced and passed along on paper. In the last 4–5 years, digital transformation has really picked up pace, with businesses as well as governments across the world taking steps to reduce the usage of paper and put as much of their content as possible on computer servers, including those deployed on the ground, on the internet, or over the cloud.

In 2018, the Indian digital transformation market valued $24.5 billion, and it is projected to grow massively to $710.0 billion by 2024. There are certain aspects of digital transformation, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, internet of things (IoT), social media, big data, mobility, machine learning, blockchain, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), chatbots, and eSignature. During 2014–2018, vendors who sold cloud solutions remained the most profitable, as it allows companies to easily store and manage huge volumes of data and also save on IT infrastructure costs.

The increasing number of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MMSE) is one of the key Indian digital transformation market opportunities. India was home to 30 million SMEs in 2018, which was an increase of 8% from previous year. Such firms account for over 90% of the total manufacturing entities in the country. Minimized manufacturing defects, enhanced efficiency, shortened production time, and reduced production cost are some ways in which SMEs stand to benefit from digital transformation. As SMEs are a less-explored customer group for vendors, these are predicted to provide immense opportunity for the market growth in the future.

