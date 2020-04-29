Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2020 : Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players, Research, Analysis, Application and Analysis 2027

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market report helps businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services.

The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market

Nagravision

Verimatrix

Cisco Systems Inc.

Viaccess-Orca

Coretrust

Conax

China Digital TV

Irdeto

Arris Group

Wellav Technologies

Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) is integrated application of information and communication technologies with an aim to provide highly efficient transportation related services and traffic management. In addition, ITS aids in improving the operational efficiency, enhancing road safety, maintaining sustainability of transportation networks and reducing traffic congestion. Various elements such as sensors, telematics, communication devices, and other data analysis applications form the integral components of an intelligent transportation system. Intelligent transportation system can be widely deployed in various applications as it makes use of parking availability system, collision avoidance system, and traffic enforcement camera among others.

The increasing number of vehicles leading to traffic congestion has contributed to the need of intelligent transportation system for advance traffic control measures, thereby, propelling the global ITS market. In addition, the global ITS market is bolstered as various governments across the world are framing specific programs and taking initiatives to implement ITS, owing to an alarming need of deploying an efficient transportation system. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transport (DOT) is focusing extensively upon manufacturing intelligent vehicles and deploying intelligent infrastructure.

The U.S. DOT has started a Federal ITS program with an aim to make research initiatives, investigative study and support the deployment of the intelligent system through an organized investment. Furthermore, the implementation of ITS can contribute in significant pollution reduction, thereby, benefiting the environment. The intelligent transportation system market has been segmented on the basis of system into advanced traveler information system (ATIS), advanced public transportation system (APTS), advanced traffic management system (ATMS), advanced transportation pricing system (ATPS), commercial vehicle operation (CVO), and ITS-enabled transportation pricing system. Additionally, the intelligent transportation system market has been fragmented based on components such as interface board, sensors, surveillance camera, monitoring & detection systems, telecommunication network, and software among others. In addition, the intelligent transportation system market has been segmented based on applications, namely: traffic signal control system, traffic monitoring system, fleet management & asset monitoring system, parking availability system, traffic enforcement camera, collision avoidance system, and automotive telematics among others.

