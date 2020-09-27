Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Research Report:

Cisco Systems

Tech Mahindra

Harman International Industries

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services

Happiest Minds Technologies

Virtusa

Infosys

Hcl Technologies

Tieto

Wipro

Regions Covered in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services

1.2 Classification of Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type

1.2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Security Management Services

1.2.4 Network Management Services

1.2.5 Data Management Services

1.2.6 Equipment Management Services

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 IT

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Intelligent Transportation

1.3.5 Smart Energy/Utilities

1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Cisco Systems Details

2.1.2 Cisco Systems Major Business

2.1.3 Cisco Systems SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cisco Systems Product and Services

2.1.5 Cisco Systems Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Tech Mahindra

2.2.1 Tech Mahindra Details

2.2.2 Tech Mahindra Major Business

2.2.3 Tech Mahindra SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Tech Mahindra Product and Services

2.2.5 Tech Mahindra Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Harman International Industries

2.3.1 Harman International Industries Details

2.3.2 Harman International Industries Major Business

2.3.3 Harman International Industries SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Harman International Industries Product and Services

2.3.5 Harman International Industries Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions

2.4.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Details

2.4.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Major Business

2.4.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Product and Services

2.4.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Tata Consultancy Services

2.5.1 Tata Consultancy Services Details

2.5.2 Tata Consultancy Services Major Business

2.5.3 Tata Consultancy Services SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Tata Consultancy Services Product and Services

2.5.5 Tata Consultancy Services Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Happiest Minds Technologies

2.6.1 Happiest Minds Technologies Details

2.6.2 Happiest Minds Technologies Major Business

2.6.3 Happiest Minds Technologies Product and Services

2.6.4 Happiest Minds Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Virtusa

2.7.1 Virtusa Details

2.7.2 Virtusa Major Business

2.7.3 Virtusa Product and Services

2.7.4 Virtusa Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Infosys

2.8.1 Infosys Details

2.8.2 Infosys Major Business

2.8.3 Infosys Product and Services

2.8.4 Infosys Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Hcl Technologies

2.9.1 Hcl Technologies Details

2.9.2 Hcl Technologies Major Business

2.9.3 Hcl Technologies Product and Services

2.9.4 Hcl Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Tieto

2.10.1 Tieto Details

2.10.2 Tieto Major Business

2.10.3 Tieto Product and Services

2.10.4 Tieto Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Wipro

2.11.1 Wipro Details

2.11.2 Wipro Major Business

2.11.3 Wipro Product and Services

2.11.4 Wipro Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Security Management Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Network Management Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Data Management Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Equipment Management Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 IT Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Communication Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Intelligent Transportation Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Smart Energy/Utilities Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

