IOT Node and Gateway Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

Global IOT Node and Gateway Market AnalysisAccording to Market Research, The Global IoT Node and Gateway market was valued at USD 3.68 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 28.60 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Global IOT Node and Gateway Market?

IoT gateway is important as it performs various crucial tasks such as connecting devices, protocol conversion, security and filtering of data and processing and many more. It functions as a junction for many peripheral systems that include controllers, devices, sensors, and the cloud. IoT gateway offers additional storage, security, and processing services to the end nodes at a cost-effective and power efficient level. Moreover, it also facilitates the nodes to talk to each other within the network using different communication technologies. Thus, it contributes to the growth of IoT Node and Gateway at a global level.

Global IOT Node and Gateway Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Expansion of internet connectivity, the rise in usage of wireless sensors and its network, and expanding market of connected devices have been driving the global IoT node and gateway market. While security and privacy concerns of the user data act as a restraint for the overall market at a global level.Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global IoT Node and Gateway Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global IOT Node and Gateway Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global IoT Node and Gateway Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Intel Corporation, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Microchip Technology Inc., Notion, Helium Systems Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., Beep Inc.and Estimote Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global IOT Node and Gateway Market, By Hardware

Processor

o Accelerometer

o Heart Rate Sensor

o Pressure Sensor

o Temperature Sensor

o Blood Glucose Sensor

o Others

Connectivity IC

o Wired

o Wireless

o Memory Device

o OthersGlobal IOT Node and Gateway Market, By End-User Application

Healthcare

Wearable devices

Building automation

Consumer electronics

Retail

Banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI)

Global IOT Node and Gateway Market Geographic Scope

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

Rest of the World

